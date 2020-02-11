Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pashtun activist says Pakistan Army supports Taliban

A member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has said the Pakistani military establishment has been supporting the Taliban and using them against India and Afghanistan.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Paris
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 18:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 18:52 IST
Pashtun activist says Pakistan Army supports Taliban
Pashtun activist Mustafa Miakheil (File pic). Image Credit: ANI

A member of the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM) has said the Pakistani military establishment has been supporting the Taliban and using them against India and Afghanistan. Mustafa Miakheil said that hundreds of madrasas exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the Taliban gets training under the patronage of the Pakistani Army.

"Many madrasas are located in Peshawar like the Haqqani madrasa, where some 10 lakh people come to study. When they come out, they engage in terror activities in Kashmir and Kabul. In Pakistan, there are 400 big madrasas. Every year, 200 to 300 Taliban passed out from each madrasa. Who is sponsoring them? It is the army!" Miakheil said. The Pakistan Army claims to have launched operations against the Taliban in Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the war against terror. However, civilians are being targeted in those areas while the Taliban breathes free, the activist said.

"The situation there (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) is very bad. There are no media. We don't get our rights as Pakistan do not consider as its citizen. We say that we are Pakistanis; they say no, you are `traitors'. We say that we love this country, but they don't believe us. This has been continuing for the past 70 years. Pakistan Army has killed some 70,000 people in the tribal areas. It bombarded our houses. Everything is destroyed there," he added. The Pashtuns have been holding protests in parts of Pakistan and the rest of the world to raise their voice against brutalities by the Pakistani establishment.

Recently, security forces arrested PTM chief Manzoor Pashteen for raising voice against the Army over targeting, abducting, and killing the Pashtuns. "Over 70 thousand Pashtuns live as refugees. Some 4-5 million tribal Pashtuns are living away of their houses. We have crude oil and gold reserves, but it is all captured by the army. The army supports the Taliban and then carries out attacks in that area to disburse people" Mustafa noted.

Pashtuns make up the majority of the population along the border with Afghanistan. Since 2002, militant violence has forced more than five million people in Pakistan's north-west to leave their homes to seek refuge either in government-run refugee camps or rented houses in peaceful areas.

There are no official figures of the total death toll of this war but estimates from academics, local authorities and activists put the number of civilians, militants and security forces killed at well over 50,000. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing crocodile for meat, hunt on for aide

Two men were on Tuesday charged with killing a crocodile for meat at Periyur village in Coimbatore district, police said. Rajan 50 and Mariappan 60 from Sirumugai, a panchayat town in the district, were cooking the reptile when the forest ...

Just like you won't ask a politician about 'raag darbari', don't ask me about politics: Adnan Sami

Asserting that he feels a sense of responsibility after his Padma Shri, music composer Adnan Sami on Tuesday said musicians shouldnt comment on politics just as politicians shouldnt be asked to discuss raag darbari. The Pakistani-origin sin...

Sudan and Darfur groups agree appearance of people wanted by ICC before the court - minister

Sudans government and rebel groups in the troubled Darfur region agreed in peace talks in Juba on the appearance of those wanted by the International Criminal Court ICC before the tribunal, Information Minister Faisal Saleh told Reuters on ...

Don't get disheartened by defeat, reads poster at BJP office on result day

As the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Delhi assembly elections restricting the BJP to a single digit, posters were seen at the saffron party office here featuring its leader Amit Shahs pictures with a message that the party neither becomes arrog...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020