U.S. says talks with Taliban continue over specifics of reduction of violence
Talks between the United States and the Taliban in Doha continue over the specifics of a reduction in violence, a State Department spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani he had a phone call with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
In a post on Twitter, Ghani said Pompeo had informed him in the telephone call that the Taliban had made a proposal "with regards to bringing a significant and enduring reduction in violence."
