Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus

Thirty-nine more people, including one quarantine officer, have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.

That brings the total of those infected on the ship to 174 people, public broadcaster NHK said.

