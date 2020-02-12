Another 39 people on Japan cruise ship test positive for coronavirus
Thirty-nine more people, including one quarantine officer, have tested positive for the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Health Minister Katsunobu Kato said on Wednesday.
That brings the total of those infected on the ship to 174 people, public broadcaster NHK said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
