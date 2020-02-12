Left Menu
Development News Edition

Revenge is sweeter than forgiveness, at least in stories, says study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 13:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 13:24 IST
Revenge is sweeter than forgiveness, at least in stories, says study
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

People enjoy seeing bad guys in stories get their punishment more than witnessing them being forgiven, according to a study. However, even though people don't enjoy the forgiveness stories as much, they do find these narratives more meaningful and thought-provoking than ones in which the bad guys get punished.

"We like stories in which the wrongdoers are punished and when they get more punishment than they deserve, we find it fun," said Matthew Grizzard, lead author of the study and assistant professor at Ohio State University in the US. "Still, people appreciate stories of forgiveness the most, even if they don't find them to be quite as fun," Grizzard said in a statement.

The study, published in the journal Communication Research, involved 184 college students who read short narratives that they were told were plotted to possible television episodes. The students read 15 narratives: one-third in which the villain was treated positively by the victim, while one-third in which the villain received a just punishment.

The rest involved the villain who was punished over and beyond what would have been a suitable penalty for the crime. Immediately after reading each scenario, the participants were asked if they liked or disliked the narrative. More people liked the equitable retribution stories than those that involved under- or over-retribution, Grizzard said.

The researchers also timed how long it took the readers to click the like or dislike button on the computer after reading each of the narratives. They found that readers took less time to respond to stories with equitable retribution than it did for them to respond to stories with under- or over-retribution.

"People have a gut-level response as to how they think people should be punished for wrongdoing and when a narrative delivers what they expect, they often respond more quickly," Grizzard said. When the punishment did not fit the crime, the participants took a bit longer to respond to the story with a like or dislike. However, why they took longer appeared to be different for stories with under-retribution versus stories with over-retribution, Grizzard said.

After the participants read all 15 narratives, they rated each story for enjoyment and appreciation. Participants thought stories in which the bad guys were over-punished would be the most enjoyable and those in which the bad guys were forgiven would be the least enjoyable to watch.

However, they also said they would appreciate the stories about forgiveness more than the other two types of narratives, according to the researchers. The participants may have paused slightly before responding to the forgiveness stories to reflect because they saw them as more meaningful, Grizzard said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks gain amid pullback in new virus cases

UK shares inched higher on Wednesday, with heavyweight oil firms supporting gains on the main index, as investors continued to take comfort from a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases reported in China.China on Wednesday reported its...

NIA issues arrest warrants against two terrorists in Punjab drone arms drop case

The NIA Special Court, Mohali, has issued non-bailable arrest warrants against two foreign-based accused in Punjab Drone Case, involving the dropping of arms and ammunition at Chohla Sahib. The accused -- Ranjeet Singh Neeta and Gurmeet Sin...

Two men held for smuggling gold worth Rs 45 lakh at Jaipur airport

Smuggled gold weighing 1.066 kg and worth Rs 44.96 lakh was seized at Jaipur International Airport here from two passengers, who hid the yellow metal in their rectum, a Customs official said Wednesday. Both the accused were arrested upon la...

UPDATE 1-UK to make social media platforms responsible for harmful content - BBC

Britains regulator Ofcom will make social media companies such as Facebook and Twitter responsible for harmful content on their platforms, the BBC said on Wednesday.The broadcaster quoted Nicky Morgan, Britains outgoing digital minister, sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020