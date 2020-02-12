Left Menu
Development News Edition

"Like mosquitoes": Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:31 IST
"Like mosquitoes": Extinction Rebellion plans surprises for City of London
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@ExtinctionR)

Activist group Extinction Rebellion plans to send mosquito-like swarms of protesters to disrupt financial, accountancy and media firms in London this year to mobilize broader popular support for transformative action against climate change.

The goal is to spark a worldwide conversation over how to shift to a low-carbon society in time to avert the most catastrophic impacts, said Gail Bradbrook, a co-founder of the movement, who holds a Ph.D. in molecular biophysics. "We'll be like sets of mosquitoes coming into London — the aim is to disrupt the system, not the public," Bradbrook told Reuters ahead of the publication of an Extinction Rebellion strategy document https://rebellion.earth/wp/wp-content/uploads/2020/02/XRUK-Strategy-Document-2020.pdf on Wednesday.

Extinction Rebellion, in common with a "new economics" movement of economists, academics and scientists, argues that a relentless focus on ever-faster economic growth is pushing the world's ecosystems to breaking point. "The economic system is acting like cancer on humanity," Bradbrook said. "The regulatory system, the accountants, the legal firms support the metastasizing of this cancer."

Banks such as Barclays, a major financier of oil and gas projects, accountants such as PricewaterhouseCoopers, and media companies such as News Corp could be among companies Extinction Rebellion would disrupt in a "rolling" wave of actions starting on May 23, Bradbrook said. "We can't wait for the Davos set to do this for us, because they've got too much skin in the game," she said.

On Monday, Extinction Rebellion activists invaded asset manager BlackRock's Paris offices, the latest in a series of protests in London, New York and other centers urging investors to stop financing fossil fuels. After launching in late 2018, Extinction Rebellion has emerged as a highly visible force in a growing global climate movement, staging numerous colorful acts of civil disobedience.

But the decentralized network has triggered a backlash among some commentators in Britain, who say its disruptive tactics stretch the police and inconvenience commuters. Although noted for stunts such as dragging a pink boat into Oxford Circus or sending nude protesters into parliament, the movement is also piloting new forms of participatory decision-making.

Extinction Rebellion says it has scant faith in a U.N. summit due to take place in Glasgow in November to shore up a climate agreement brokered in Paris in 2015. Bradbrook is more focused on plans to convene a global "Citizens Assembly" to model the kind of democratic, deliberative process she believes will ultimately be needed to agree on bold action on carbon emissions.

"Every single person now who's alive has to realize the agency they've got," she said. "We're doing our best to create something new."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's forest cover has increased by 274 sq km

The forest cover in Odisha has increased by 274 square kilometre in the last two years, officials said. Different initiatives and projects taken up under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Campa helped in...

Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Barcelona congress - source

Deutsche Telekom is pulling out of this months Mobile World Congress, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding an official announcement by other European telecoms operators was possible later in the day.Such a step, if co...

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defense lawyer said. The ruling ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020