Hamida Banu: Google Doodle Honors India’s First Professional Woman Wrestler

Today’s Google Doodle pays tribute to Hamida Banu, a pioneering figure in Indian sports, recognized as the first professional woman wrestler in India. The Doodle, crafted by Bangalore-based artist Divya Negi, captures Banu amidst the rich local flora and fauna, celebrating her remarkable legacy in the wrestling world.

Born in the early 1900s near Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, into a family of wrestlers, Hamida Banu defied the stringent social norms of her time which discouraged women’s participation in athletics. She began her wrestling career in the 1940s, competing predominantly against men. Over her illustrious career, she amassed more than 300 victories, a testament to her skill and determination.

Banu first captured international attention on this day in 1954, when she defeated the celebrated wrestler Baba Pahalwan in a match that lasted only 1 minute and 34 seconds. This victory was so decisive that it led to Pahalwan's retirement from professional wrestling. Her prowess was not confined to national boundaries; she also triumphed in international bouts, notably winning against the Russian woman wrestler Vera Chistilin in under two minutes.

Her challenges were not just on the mat but also against societal expectations. Banu was known for her bold declaration where she issued an open challenge to all male wrestlers, promising her hand in marriage to any who could defeat her—a challenge that remained unmet.

Hamida Banu’s name became synonymous with strength and perseverance, earning her the nickname “Amazon of Aligarh.” Her diet, training regimen, and the bouts she won received extensive coverage in newspapers, inspiring a generation of athletes, particularly women, to pursue sports professionally.

Her impact extends beyond her victories in the ring. Hamida Banu is celebrated for her unwavering commitment to her sport and her courage in challenging and changing the gender norms of her time. Her legacy continues to inspire not only wrestlers but all athletes across India and the world, making her a fitting subject for today's Google Doodle.

The celebration of Hamida Banu through today’s Google Doodle highlights her significant contributions to sports and her role as a trailblazer for women in professional athletics. As we remember her fearless spirit and groundbreaking achievements, Hamida Banu’s story remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring athletes everywhere.