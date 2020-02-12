Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Ukraine sticks to positions on Russia but leaves room for "compromises"

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kyiv
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 15:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 15:37 IST
UPDATE 1-Ukraine sticks to positions on Russia but leaves room for "compromises"
File photo Image Credit: Instagram / iamandreyyermak

The Ukrainian president's new chief of staff on Wednesday stuck to Kyiv's existing positions on ending the war against Russian-backed forces in the eastern Donbass region but said there could be compromises during negotiations with Moscow. Andriy Yermak was speaking a day after his appointment by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, which coincided with Russia installing a new point person on Ukraine who is seen as less hawkish than his predecessor.

Yermak's appointment sparked criticism from opposition lawmakers in Ukraine, who said he might be too soft on Russia, prompting Zelenskiy to issue a statement denying there would be any political shift with Yermak in charge. Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed after Moscow's annexation of Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, and over its backing for fighters in the Donbass region in a war that has killed more than 13,000 people and brought Western sanctions on Russia.

There are still regular casualties despite a ceasefire struck in Minsk in 2015. Yermak rehearsed Zelenskiy's existing positions: that ending the war was Ukraine's priority, but that there could be no elections in the Donbass if it was still under illegal occupation and Kyiv did not control its own borders.

He signaled there could be some wiggle room in talks with Russia but did not spell out what that might be. "There can certainly be compromises during the negotiations," Yermak said. "But we have talked about this many times, and I also want to add that I am ready and will continue to do this: speak with all patriotic, competent, reasonable forces in this country."

The leaders of Ukraine, Russia, France, and Germany held a peace summit in Paris in December in the so-called Normandy format. Yermak said Ukraine was willing to carry out the agreements made there. There have been some signs of a thaw in relations, including prisoner swaps last year that Yermak worked to bring about in his previous role as a presidential aide.

Asked about Russia's new point person on Ukraine, Dmitry Kozak, Yermak said: "I have not spoken to Mr. Kozak since his appointment and my appointment." "But regardless of who represents the Russian Federation in the negotiations in Minsk or in the Normandy format, the principles declared by President Zelenskiy are unchanged."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha's forest cover has increased by 274 sq km

The forest cover in Odisha has increased by 274 square kilometre in the last two years, officials said. Different initiatives and projects taken up under the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority Campa helped in...

Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Barcelona congress - source

Deutsche Telekom is pulling out of this months Mobile World Congress, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, adding an official announcement by other European telecoms operators was possible later in the day.Such a step, if co...

UPDATE 1-Deutsche Telekom and Nokia join exodus from Mobile World Congress

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom became the latest big name companies to pull out of this months Mobile World Congress MWC in Barcelona because of the coronavirus outbreak, adding to the likelihood the event could be scrapped.Franco-Italian chipm...

UPDATE 1-Pakistani Islamist accused of Mumbai attacks jailed for terrorism financing

Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding the 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years in Pakistan on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a government prosecutor and defense lawyer said. The ruling ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020