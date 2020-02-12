Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia
Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, to dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday.
The MS Westerdam, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew onboard, will dock at the Cambodian seaport of Sihanoukville on Thursday, the company said.
The ship - which says it has no sick passengers - has been turned away from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam, and the Philippines.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Holland America Line
- Cambodia
- Sihanoukville
- Philippines
- Thailand
- Japan
- Taiwan
- Guam
- Kay Johnson
ALSO READ
UPDATE 2-Russia expels Japanese journalist in military espionage row - RIA
UPDATE 1-Philippines halts visas on arrival for Chinese on virus fears
Japan to send charter flight to Wuhan to bring citizens home as virus spreads
Philippines stops issuing visas on arrival to Chinese nationals on virus fears
Thailand confirms six more coronavirus infections, bringing total to 14 -official