Cruise ship stranded at sea by coronavirus fears to dock in Cambodia

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship, that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus, to dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said on Wednesday.

The MS Westerdam, which has 1,455 passengers and 802 crew onboard, will dock at the Cambodian seaport of Sihanoukville on Thursday, the company said.

The ship - which says it has no sick passengers - has been turned away from Thailand, Japan, Taiwan, Guam, and the Philippines.

