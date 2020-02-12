Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Organisers poised to call off Mobile World Congress - sources

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 18:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:16 IST
UPDATE 2-Organisers poised to call off Mobile World Congress - sources
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@GSMA)

Organizers of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) will decide on Wednesday whether to cancel the event, two sources said, after several major European telecom companies pulled out due to the coronavirus outbreak. Deutsche Telekom, Orange, and BT ditched the event, along with Finnish network equipment maker Nokia, according to sources and official statements, leaving the Barcelona event without some of its main backers.

The GSMA industry association that organizes the conference was due to hold a 'virtual' meeting of its board, consisting of 25 industry bosses, at 1300 GMT to discuss its options, according to three people with knowledge of the matter. "They have to cancel," said a source with one exhibitor that has decided to pull out.

The telecom industry's biggest get together, scheduled for Feb. 24-27, typically draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona. By the GSMA's own estimate it gives a lift of around half a billion dollars to the local economy. The GSMA has been silent since saying last Sunday it planned to go ahead with the event while tightening health precautions to guard against the coronavirus that has killed more than 1,000 people in China since breaking out last month.

A source close to the organization said it was preparing a statement. Barcelona's city authorities and the Spanish government have repeatedly stated that it would be safe for travelers to attend. The coronavirus has caused fatalities in around 2% of reported cases from pneumonia or multiple organ failure.

That failed, however, to alleviate concerns among other exhibitors that the precautions would be insufficient to halt the virus that has spread beyond China's borders to two dozen countries. In a statement, Nokia said it believed it was a "prudent decision" to cancel its participation.

"Nokia plans to go directly to customers with a series of "Nokia Live" events aimed at showcasing the industry-leading demos and launches scheduled for MWC," the Finnish company said in a statement, setting out its alternative plans. MOBILE CHINA CONGRESS?

Major Chinese exhibitors, led by Huawei, had vowed to attend, ordering at-risk staff to isolate themselves and drafting in replacements from elsewhere to staff event stands and network with clients. The GSMA had banned attendees from China's Hubei province, where the coronavirus outbreak began and required others to prove that they had been outside the country for at least two weeks prior to the event.

Coronavirus has proved to be contagious even when people who have caught it are asymptomatic, meaning that people attending the MWC might not even realize that they could infect others they meet there. Reconstructing meetings and movements across the Fira trade grounds and the city of Barcelona of anyone who later tests positive would be a difficult task.

In China, total infections have hit 44,653, health officials said, including 2,015 new confirmed cases. The number of deaths on the mainland rose by 97 to 1,113 by the end of Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Hyderabad seek to stop the rot in final home game

Out of reckoning for a playoff berth, both Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC will play for pride when they take on each other in an Indian Super League match here on Thursday. Hyderabad FC has had a disappointing campaign so far with just six ...

Wanted bookie Sanjeev Chawla to be extradited from UK to India soon

Scotland Yard officers are preparing to hand over alleged bookie Sanjeev Chawla to their counterparts in Delhi Police by Thursday to face match-fixing charges in Indian courts. The 50-year-old British national is a key accused in the match-...

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Washington, Feb 12 AFP President Donald Trump praised his attorney general Wednesday for intervening to seek a lighter prison sentence for a former Trump adviser convicted as part of the Russia probe. The action Tuesday of the Justice Depar...

Third IRCTC pvt train to run between Varanasi and Indore from Feb 20

The IRCTC is all set to introduce the third private train in the railways network and its first night service Kashi Mahakal Express on the Varanasi-Indore route from February 20, the public sector unit PSU said on Wednesday. The other two p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020