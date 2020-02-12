Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Barcelona
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 18:54 IST
Vodafone joins Mobile World Congress exodus
File photo Image Credit: Flickr

Vodafone, the world's second-largest mobile operator, said it was pulling out of Barcelona's Mobile World Congress because of the coronavirus outbreak, joining an exodus of major European players on Wednesday.

"Vodafone has been carefully monitoring the news on the coronavirus and has noted the recent warnings from the World Health Organization," the company said.

"After careful consideration, we have decided to withdraw from this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

CM introduces high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday introduced a high yielding hybrid clone of rubber sapling RRII 429 to augment the commercial cultivation of natural rubber in the northeast state. The hybrid clone of rubber sapling is c...

UPDATE 1-Mexican president intends to send judicial reform proposal to Congress

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday he will send Congress a proposal crafted by the Supreme Court that aims to strengthen the judiciary to combat corruption and abuse of power within its ranks.Speaking during his...

Jadhav hat-trick propels Navy to maiden Gold Cup title

Ajinkya Jadhav notched up a hat- trick to propel Indian Navy to a fluent 4-1 win against South Central Railway SCR in the final and clinch their maiden triumph in All India Bombay Gold Cup hockey championship. The visiting SCR team started...

Israel attacks "shameful" U.N. report on companies active in W. Bank settlements

Israel denounced on Wednesday a long-delayed U.N. report listing companies with business ties to Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.The announcment by the U.N. Human Rights Office of the publication of a blacklist of businesses i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020