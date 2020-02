Air China has canceled flights to Athens, Greece, from Feb. 17 to March 18 as a precaution to stem the coronavirus outbreak, a company official in Greece said on Wednesday.

Air China now flies to Athens three times a week, on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.