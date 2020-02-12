Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN identifies 112 firms linked to Israeli settlements

  • PTI
  • |
  • Geneva
  • |
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 20:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 12-02-2020 20:35 IST
UN identifies 112 firms linked to Israeli settlements
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@UNGeneva)

The UN has released a list of 112 companies with activities in Israeli settlements, which are considered illegal under international law, including Airbnb, Expedia, and TripAdvisor. The report comes in response to a 2016 UN Human Rights Council resolution calling for a "database for all businesses engaged in specific activities related to Israeli settlements in the occupied Palestinian territory".

The UN rights office said the claim about the companies was "not, and does not purport to be, a judicial or quasi-judicial process". Israeli officials fear the list could be used to boycott firms with ties to the Israeli settlements.

Among the businesses on the list is a range of large international companies, including Airbnb, Alstom, Booking.com and Motorola Solutions. "I am conscious this issue has been, and will continue to be, highly contentious," UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet said.

But she added that the findings had been subject to an "extensive and meticulous review process" and the report "reflects the serious consideration that has been given to this unprecedented and highly complex mandate". The report, which was scheduled to be released three years ago, has repeatedly been delayed.

On Wednesday, the final report cited 112 business entities that the office had "reasonable grounds to conclude have been involved in one or more of the specific activities referenced" in the 2016 resolution. It said 94 of the listed companies had their headquarters in Israel, while 18 others were spread across six other countries.

The UN agency said compiling the database had been a "complex process" involving "widespread discussions" with states, think tanks, academics and the companies themselves. The office said it reviewed more than 300 firms as part of the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NASA broom challenge: Is 'gravitational pull day' real? Truth behind standing brooms

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Bat meat still popular in parts of Indonesia, despite coronavirus fears

Softbank utilizes Nokia equipment to complete world-first 5G connected car test

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Bhajanpura case: It was murder not suicide, claims family

The relatives of an e-rickshaw driver, who was found dead along with his wife and three children in northeast Delhis Bhajanpura on Wednesday, suspect it is a case of murder and not suicide. The decomposed bodies of Shambhu Chaudhary 43, his...

EC lifts model code of conduct in Delhi imposed since Jan 6 for elections

The model code of conduct which was enforced in the national capital on January 6 ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls was lifted on Wednesday, the Election Commission said. The announcement comes a day after the counting of votes polled durin...

RZD International keen to join Ahd-Rajkot railway project

RZD International, a special purpose engineering company of Russian Railways Holding RZD, has expressed its interest in participating in the proposed semi-high speed railway project between Ahmedabad and Rajkot in Gujarat. In their meeting...

In wake of impeachment, Trump allies boycott House Intelligence tech hearing

Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives Intelligence Committee refused to attend a subcommittee hearing on technology and national security on Wednesday, boycotting the panels first public hearing since the acrimonious impea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020