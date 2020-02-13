Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kors keeps it country cozy for fall 2020 at New York Fashion Week

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 02:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 02:39 IST
Kors keeps it country cozy for fall 2020 at New York Fashion Week

Michael Kors looked to the country to find inspiration for his fall 2020 collection, showing a host of luxuriously oversized looks on Wednesday that the designer said were meant to evoke coziness as well as glamour and confidence.

"I think the world is a confusing, difficult place, and I think that the best fashion makes you feel confident so I really wanted this whole thing to have a coziness to it," Kors told Reuters before his presentation. Accordingly, the veteran designer presented a largely neutral palette using plaids and paisleys, with voluminous, unstructured looks of mostly mid-calf length.

Poncho and cape-style coats featured enveloping, oversized scarves, collars and lapels. Earthy, autumnal tones were offset only by the occasional pop of red or hit of black and white, while turtlenecks were pulled high and widely flared coat sleeves ran long. High boots with low heels added to the laid-back yet elegant look.

"We all want to escape to the country," Kors said, speaking of fashionable urban dwellers. "But of course we can't, so I wanted to take that cozy kind of laid-back attitude that you would find in the country and merge that with an urban polish." Owing to the Internet and smartphone revolution, designer collections can be duplicated worldwide within hours of runway shows, but Kors, approaching 40 years of presenting collections, said that hasn't rendered the runway tradition irrelevant.

"If designers didn't have a show, I have a feeling most designers would never finish their collections," he observed. "They would just keep designing." But he added that "ultimately, it really is the best way, in the shortest amount of time, for me to tell my story for six months to that many people. And as far as copying it, you can't copy quality, you can't copy tailoring.

"I think my customers want the real thing." He also contended that "these are the kinds of accessories and clothes that I think people will want to keep in their closets for 20, 25, 30 years."

Kors' show featured Canadian country musician Orville Peck and his band playing foot-tapping country rock as models strode down the runway, which was augmented by a barn-style wooden stage and set.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves changes in 'Vivad se Vishwas Bill', also gives nod to bills related to pesticide management,major ports

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved changes in the Direct Tax Vivad se Vishwas Bill, 2020 to increase its scope and cover litigations pending in various debt recovery tribunals. The cabinet also approved Pesticide Management Bill 2020 ...

Entertainment News Roundup: The real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'; South Korea's 'Parasite' beats Hollywood and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Inequality tour The real-life sights of South Koreas Oscar-winning ParasiteFrom the houses to the noodles, South Koreas Oscar winning movie Parasite tells its story of a suffocati...

Odd News Roundup: Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake record

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Cape Town restaurant wins Guinness world milkshake recordGuinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially...

Long sentences demanded in French minister impersonation trial

PARIS, Feb 13 AFP Prosecutors have called for sentences of 10 and 14 years for two alleged fraudsters accused of impersonating French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a bizarre scam that saw one even wear a mask in video conferences. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020