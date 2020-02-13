REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

China reported on Wednesday its lowest number of new coronavirus cases in two weeks, bolstering a forecast by Beijing's senior medical adviser for the outbreak there to end by April, but U.N. health authorities warned it could still "go in any direction". CHINA-HEALTH-MOBILEWORLD/

Mobile World Congress in Barcelona called off over coronavirus fears BARCELONA/BERLIN/PARIS (Reuters) - The Mobile World Congress (MWC), the annual telecoms industry gathering that draws more than 100,000 visitors to Barcelona, was cancelled on Wednesday after a mass exodus by exhibitors due to fears over the coronavirus outbreak.

U.S. USA-ELECTION/

Democrats eye Nevada, South Carolina after Sanders wins in New Hampshire MANCHESTER, N.H. (Reuters) - Democrats vying for the right to challenge U.S. President Donald Trump turned their focus on Wednesday to Nevada and South Carolina after Bernie Sanders solidified his front-runner status with a narrow victory in New Hampshire, with Pete Buttigieg close behind him.

USA-TRUMP-RUSSIA-STONE/ Democrats demand probe of Trump role in Stone case; Republicans unmoved

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in Congress on Wednesday brushed aside calls to investigate possible political interference at the U.S. Justice Department after the agency asked for a lighter prison term for President Donald Trump's longtime adviser Roger Stone. BUSINESS

CISCO-SYSTEMS-RESULTS/ Cisco quarterly revenue beats estimate

(Reuters) - Cisco Systems Inc topped Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Wednesday, as growth in its cyber-security business offset slowing demand for routers and switches. USA-FED-POWELL/

Fed Chair Powell: 'no reason' rising wages, job gains can't continue Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday reiterated his confidence in the U.S. economic outlook, even as he said he expected some drag "soon" from China's new coronavirus epidemic and called out the threat from income inequality and an expanding federal debt.

ENTERTAINMENT VALENTINES-DAY-COUPLES/

For Valentine's Day, Florida couples share secrets of long-lasting love CORAL GABLES (Reuters) - During their seven decades of marriage Sarah and Julius Wishnia have gone through a lot together: near-paralysis, the death of a grandson and the tribulations of raising a family while running a small business as a team.

KERING-CHINA-FASHION/ Gucci owner readies for Chinese no show at Milan, Paris fashion weeks

PARIS/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Gucci and other luxury labels owned by France's Kering expect smaller crowds at their catwalk shows this month, with Chinese buyers and influencers set to miss the major marketing fixture. SPORTS

CHINA-HEALTH-SPORT/ F1 Chinese Grand Prix postponed due to coronavirus

BAKU (Reuters) - Formula One's Chinese Grand Prix in April has been postponed due to the recent outbreak of coronavirus in the country, organisers said on Wednesday. FOOTBALL-NFL-GARRETT/

Browns' Garrett reinstated after helmet-hit suspension (Reuters) - Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett was reinstated to the NFL on Wednesday, three months after the league handed down a record indefinite suspension for attacking an opposing player with his own helmet during a game.

UPCOMING BUSINESS / ECONOMICS

DBS-RESULTS/ DBS, Singapore's biggest bank, reports Q4 results

Singapore's biggest bank, DBS Group Holdings, reports fourth-quarter results. 13 Feb 23:00 ET

INDONESIA-ECONOMY/BILL Mining-reliant Indonesia targets red tape with new law

Indonesia will take control of new mining permit issuance under a proposed new law which is part of government efforts to boost investment by removing red tape and reducing regulations. 13 Feb

AVIANCA-COLOMBIA/ Avianca's chief executive to speak at event about national routes

Embattled airline Avianca's chief executive Anko van der Werff will speak at an event about the company's national routes. We'll press him about a bribery investigation recently announced by Avianca following Airbus' $4 billion settlement with prosecutors in the United States and Europe. 13 Feb

NAB-RESULTS/ National Australia Bank Q1 earnings update

National Australia Bank, the country's No. 3 lender, is expected to report its first-quarter trading update on Feb. 13. 13 Feb

EU-ALPHABET/ANTITRUST (TV) Google, hit with more than 8 billion in euros in fines, to fight first of three EU antitrust rulings

The world's most popular internet search engine will seek to convince Europe's second top court to overturn the first of three EU antitrust fines levied for using its dominance to shut out smaller rivals on both sides of the Atlantic. It will lay out its arguments during a three-day hearing. 13 Feb

TELSTRA CORP-RESULTS/ Australia's Telstra reports half-year results

Australia's largest telecom firm Telstra Corp is expected to report its half-year results on Feb 13. 13 Feb

EUROPE-GRAINS/ANALYST Strategie Grains monthly EU grain forecasts

French consultancy to update its forecasts of the 2020 grain harvest in the EU and also revise its supply-and-demand estimates for the current 2019/20 season. 13 Feb

NESTLE-RESULTS/ (PIX) Nestle 2019 results to show if CEO can deliver on mid-term guidance

The Swiss food giant is expected to post an acceleration in organic sales growth to around 3.6% for 2019, making it challenging to achieve the target of "mid-single digit" organic growth this year that Chief Executive Mark Schneider had set in 2017. 13 Feb 06:15 ET, 11:15 GMT

CLARIANT-RESULTS/ Clariant release full-year results for 2019 amid search for CEO

Clariant, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker, is recovering from a year of tumult after its CEO departed and it abandoned a planned joint venture with its largest investor, Saudi Arabia's SABIC. 13 Feb 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

USA-TRADE/EU Mad cow fright keeps EU cautious on food rules

Explanation of why the EU maintains food standards different from those of the United States and how difficult that makes sealing a trade deal, which U.S. President Donald Trump says Brussels must agree or otherwise face car tariffs. 13 Feb 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

BARCLAYS-RESULTS/ Barclays publishes full-year results for 2019

British bank Barclays reports its 2019 earnings, with investors hoping for a bumper trading performance in line with U.S. rivals and improved returns in its other businesses. 13 Feb 07:00 ET, 12:00 GMT

SOMALIA-MEDIA/ Amnesty International warns of media harassment in Somalia ahead of election

Amnesty International has warned that the Somalia government's crackdown on media freedom threatens democracy ahead of an election. The government has detained a record number of journalists in recent months. 13 Feb 10:00 ET, 15:00 GMT

USA-FED/SHELTON On the QT: Does Fed nominee Judy Shelton have a balance sheet problem?

Does Judy Shelton have a "QT" problem? That could be a top question facing the Federal Reserve Board nominee when she appears at a Senate confirmation hearing on Thursday. Shelton has been a critic of many U.S. central bank policies and operations, including a $4.2 trillion stockpile of assets she and other conservative economists view with scorn. 13 Feb 11:00 ET, 16:00 GMT

TELECOMS-MOBILEWORLD/ERICSSON Ericsson pre-MWC briefing

Mobile equipment Ericsson updates on its technology and 5G services ahead of the MWC conference. The company was one of the first to pull out of the Barcelona event, which is now in doubt given a number of companies that followed Ericsson's lead. 13 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT

ALIBABA-RESULTS/ Alibaba reports third-quarter results

Alibaba is expected to post a rise in quarterly revenue as its e-commerce segment benefits from the holiday quarter. Investors will be looking at any new commentary on its business being affected by coronavirus. 13 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

BOMBARDIER-RESULTS/ (PIX) Bombardier reports quarterly earnings amid restructuring plans

Bombardier Inc warned in January that the Canadian plane-and-train-maker would miss on its quarterly earnings, after higher rail costs eroded margins. Investors will be looking for details on the company's plans to sell further assets. 13 Feb 13:30 ET, 18:30 GMT

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS CHINA-HEALTH/STRANDED (PIX)

Stranded by coronavirus blockade, Chinese man fights to get back to work Tian Bing has spent six straight nights curled up in the back of his white sedan, stranded at an expressway service station in eastern Jiangsu province in China because of a blockade aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

13 Feb BRITAIN-POLITICS/CABINET (PIX) (TV)

PM Johnson reshuffles his cabinet British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reshuffles his cabinet with several senior ministers expected to be replaced following the country's departure from the European Union.

13 Feb PAKISTAN-TURKEY/ (PIX)

Turkish President Erdogan visits Pakistan Turkish president President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Islamabad, where he will meet with Prime Minister Imran Khan. They will hold a meeting of government ministers and officials from both countries and release a joint declaration and a number of new agreements.

13 Feb NATO-DEFENCE/ (PIX)

NATO defence ministers meet in Brussels A meetings of NATO defence ministers will be held at the NATO headquarters on Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 February 2020.

13 Feb CHINA-HEALTH/TAIWAN (TV)

Taiwan foreign ministry holds news conference on coronavirus diplomacy Taiwan foreign ministry briefing on diplomatic efforts to get Italy and the Philippines to reverse a decision to ban flights from Taiwan. The bans are based on WHO information, which categorises Taiwan as part of China as a high risk virus area, something Taiwan has protested against.

13 Feb 02:30 ET, 07:30 GMT ETHIOPIA-POLITICS/ (PIX)

Ethiopian parliament to vote on controversial hate speech law Ethiopia’s parliament is expected to vote on a controversial hate speech bill that the government says is aimed at combating fake news and hate speech ahead of elections scheduled for August 2020. The U.N. asked authorities in December to reconsider the draft law, citing concerns that it would worsen already high ethnic tensions and possibly fuel further violence.

13 Feb 08:00 ET, 13:00 GMT IRELAND-POLITICS/

Ireland's Fianna Fail meets to discuss possible Sinn Fein talks Ireland's Fianna Fail, which marginally won the most seats at inconclusive Irish elections, will meet for the first time and likely discuss whether or not to open talks with Sinn Fein over whether they could form a government together. The centre-right party insisted it would not do so during the campaign, although its leader declined to repeat earlier outright refusals, opening up public divisions among his lawmakers.

13 Feb 12:00 ET, 17:00 GMT GERMANY-ARMENIA/ (PIX) (TV)

Germany’s Merkel, Armenian Premier Pashinyan speak to reporters German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan speak to reporters ahead of their meeting at Berlin's chancellery.

13 Feb 14:00 ET, 19:00 GMT SPORTS

RUSSIA-OLYMPICS/ (TV) Russian Olympic Committee holds meeting

The Russian Olympic Committee holds a meeting to discuss several issues including the country's team participation in the Tokyo Games. The president of the committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov is expected to speak to the media after the meeting. 13 Feb

CRIME / LAW / JUSTICE AUSTRALIA-ABUSE/PELL-MEDIA (TV)

Australian journalists and publishers face court over coverage of Cardinal Pell trial Dozens of journalists and publishers in Australia face contempt charges in court over their reporting of Cardinal George Pell's child sex abuse conviction. This is a procedural hearing for the case.

13 Feb PEOPLE-HARVEY WEINSTEIN/ (PIX) (TV)

Weinstein lawyer to deliver closing argument in rape trial Donna Rotunno, a lawyer for Harvey Weinstein, is scheduled to give her closing argument in the former producer's rape trial in Manhattan.

13 Feb 14:30 ET, 19:30 GMT SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

CHINA-HEALTH/CAMBODIA-CRUISESHIP (PIX) (TV) Cambodia to allow cruise ship shunned over virus fears to dock

Cambodia has agreed to let a cruise ship that has been turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus dock and disembark its passengers, the Holland America Line said. For nearly two weeks, the MS Westerdam, a ship of healthy passengers, had been sailing throughout Asia after being turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam and the Philippines over fears that someone on the cruise could have the new flu-like virus that has killed more than 1,100 people, almost all of them in China. 13 Feb

CHINA-HEALTH/EU (TV) EU health ministers hold extraordinary meeting to coordinate measures on coronavirus outbreak European Union health ministers meet to discuss common measures to prevent the spreading to the EU of the coronavirus outbreak.

13 Feb 09:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CLIMATE-CHANGE/MALI-AGRICULTURE (TV)

Malian architect fights climate change with digital greenhouse Agriculture in Mali has taken a big hit from rising temperatures. But architect Amadou Sidibe says he has found a way to the tame the harsh semi-desert climate using automated greenhouses to help communities grow produce year-round. Now, companies are asking him to build them elsewhere in West Africa.

13 Feb 09:30 ET, 14:30 GMT ARTS / CULTURE / ENTERTAINMENT

CALIFORNIA-VAPING/ART (TV) Artists turn vape cartridges into art to urge recycling, not litter

Costume designer Sheilagh McCafferty's eyes lit up as she extracted wires, lithium batteries and light emitting diode (LED) dots from single use vape cartridges known as carts, the e-cigarette devices now littering U.S. beaches and hiking trails. 13 Feb

DISASTERS / ACCIDENTS CHINA-HEALTH/VOLUNTEERS (PIX)

Wuhan volunteers keep vital lifeline for city paralysed by lockdown The Chinese government has implemented strict restrictions on the entire province of Hubei, which has effectively been placed under lockdown. Wuhan, a city of 11 million has borne the brunt of the lockdown, but Wuhan residents as well as citizens across China responded by building dozens of chat groups and informal alliances to keep critical medical services going, whether it's providing a taxi service for doctors or delivering donations of face masks and protective gear.

13 Feb

