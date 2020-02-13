Left Menu
Development News Edition

INTERVIEW -Namibia's first lady pledges to give all her wealth to charity

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Windhoek
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 05:31 IST
INTERVIEW -Namibia's first lady pledges to give all her wealth to charity
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Promising to give away all her wealth - estimated at $3 million - to charity when she dies, Monica Geingos is on a mission to change the image of African first ladies and tackle sexism and inequality in Namibia, the world's second most unequal country.

Geingos married Hage Geingob on Valentine's Day in 2015 - a month before he was sworn in as president of the southern African desert nation, which gained independence from apartheid, South Africa, in 1990 but remains starkly unequal. The couple then voluntarily declared their combined assets of some 110 million Namibian dollars ($7.44 million), a popular move in a continent where politicians and their wives, like Zimbabwe's Grace Mugabe, grab headlines over unexplained riches.

"I strongly believe that inheritance is one of the biggest drivers of inequality," the 43-year-old lawyer and former head of Namibia's first and largest private equity fund, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in an interview at State House. "If I'm telling poor children that they must be well educated, have the right attitude, and they must stay away from self-destructive behavior and they'll be fine, then surely that message should apply to my kids too?"

About 6% of Namibia's 2.5 million people are white. They dominate businesses and land ownership, a legacy of German and South African colonial rule, along with a growing black elite. Her veteran politician husband, who is about 30 years her senior, both have children from previous marriages.

Geingob faced criticism last year over the 'fishrot' scandal involving allegations that two ministers received kickbacks from an Icelandic fishing company in exchange for fishing quotas. Both men were arrested. PRIVILEGE

While presidents' wives are often portrayed as promiscuous, materialistic or political meddlers, said Geingos, her contemporaries are in reality doctors, economists and academics "who ran very productive lives before they became first ladies". Geingos has thrown her weight as first lady behind the One Economy Foundation, which she founded in 2016, and plans to leave all her money to it when she dies.

"Of all my achievements, the title of first lady resonates the least with me because it's the one title that I have really done nothing to deserve, that I got by virtue of marriage," said Geingos, whose husband won a second and final term in November. "It is, to me, a form of unearned privilege but ... it has changed a lot of my views on socio-economic issues in the country," she said, adding that it felt "schizophrenic" to witness both wealth and poverty in her life and work.

Geingos' parents were only allowed a basic primary education under Namibia's racially segregated regime - an injustice which she said drives her to make the most of her life. Her charity lends money to entrepreneurs, gives grants to students and supports victims of gender-based violence. Its board members include a security guard and a domestic worker.

Geingos offered free legal and psychosocial support to victims of sexual harassment last year when Namibia's own #MeToo movement went viral on social media, with hundreds of women naming and shaming sexual predators. Namibia ranked 12 out of 153 surveyed countries in the World Economic Forum's Global Gender Gap, beating Denmark and France.

But Geingos said sexism remains common in Namibia's private sector and media, which is quick to tear down prominent women like Isabel Dos Santos, Africa's richest woman and daughter of Angola's former president, recently accused of corruption. "I am not saying she isn't guilty. But there is a lack of consistency (in media coverage)," Geingos said adding that she and Geingob will soon update their wealth declaration.

"You will always be accused of everything under the sun in these kinds of roles. But what you can do is put the information out there and let people decide themselves." She denied rumors of her presidential ambitions.

"I am not available for any executive political function ... I am very convinced that you do not need to be a politician to effect change," she said. "But I do feel this deep need that I can and I must do more." ($1 = 14.8110 Namibian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Mariners to reunite with RHP Walker

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Walker will receive 2 million in salary with the ability to earn another 1 million in incentives.On W...

UPDATE 1-Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, according to passengers and ship tracking data. The MS Westerd...

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.Yale Univ...

(OFFICIAL)-Fox Business retracts report on Trump issuing conditional OK for Taliban peace deal

Fox Business Network said its report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is wrong. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020