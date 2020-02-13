Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK's Big Ben tower more badly damaged by Nazi bombs than thought

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 05:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 05:31 IST
UK's Big Ben tower more badly damaged by Nazi bombs than thought
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Britain's Big Ben tower at the Houses of Parliament was more badly damaged by German bombs during World War Two than originally thought, experts said on Thursday, as the bill for its restoration rose by nearly 20 million pounds ($25 million). The 177-year-old tower has been swathed in scaffolding for the past three years as craftsmen refurbish its stonework and famous 12-tonne clock.

Being able to get close to the 315-foot (96m) tower has allowed them to spot other problems like damage caused by pollution and asbestos. The House of Commons and House of Lords Commissions said they had been told that to restore the tower to its previous splendor, the budget would need to rise from 61.1 million to 79.7 million pounds.

Ian Ailles, Director General of the House of Commons, said the task of restoring the tower had been more complex than anticipated. "... understanding the full extent of the damage to the tower was impossible until the scaffolding was up," he said in a statement.

Among other problems, bomb damage inflicted on the tower during the Second World War had been found to be more extensive than first thought. Although the tower survived Nazi bombing, its roof and dials were damaged in a May 1941 air raid which destroyed the main House of Commons chamber.

The latest refurbishment of the structure, during which its 13-tonne Big Ben bell has been largely silenced, is expected to be finished next year. Work on the structure - renamed the Elizabeth Tower in 2012 - is separate from the planned full-scale restoration of the Palace of Westminster which has been estimated to cost 4 billion pounds and is due to start in the mid-2020s.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

Need strategy and develop capabilities to prevent IED attacks: Kishan Reddy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Report: Mariners to reunite with RHP Walker

Right-hander Taijuan Walker is returning to the Seattle Mariners on a one-year contract, according to multiple reports. According to ESPN, Walker will receive 2 million in salary with the ability to earn another 1 million in incentives.On W...

UPDATE 1-Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, according to passengers and ship tracking data. The MS Westerd...

Harvard and Yale universities investigated for possible non-disclosure of foreign money

The U.S. Department of Education said on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into whether the universities of Harvard and Yale failed to report hundreds of millions of dollars in foreign gifts and contracts as required by law.Yale Univ...

(OFFICIAL)-Fox Business retracts report on Trump issuing conditional OK for Taliban peace deal

Fox Business Network said its report on Wednesday that President Donald Trump has announced a conditional decision for a peace deal with the Taliban in Afghanistan is wrong. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020