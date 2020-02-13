Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Sihanoukville
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 06:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 06:44 IST
UPDATE 1-Cruise ship shunned over coronavirus fears arrives in Cambodia
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A cruise ship which had spent two weeks at sea after being turned away by five countries over fears that someone aboard may have the coronavirus arrived in Cambodia on Thursday, according to passengers and ship tracking data. The MS Westerdam arrived at an anchoring point in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville early on Thursday morning, according to data published by the Marine Traffic website.

"We've had so many near moments we thought we were going home only to be turned away," Angela Jones, an American tourist on board the ship, told Reuters. Jones and her fellow passengers had spent almost two weeks at sea as the ship failed to find a country that would allow it to dock.

"This morning, just seeing land was such a breathtaking moment," said Jones. "I thought: Is this real?" Passengers on board the ship have been subjected to regular health checks throughout the troubled journey, according to Holland America, the ship operator and a unit of Miami-based Carnival Corp.

Although no-one on board has fallen ill on board, the ship had been turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines and Thailand over fears that someone on the cruise could have the new flu-like virus that has killed more than 1,300 people, almost all of them in China. Stoking fears of authorities in those countries has been the ongoing quarantine in Japan of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, also managed by a unit of Carnival Corp. A total of 175 out of the 3,700 people on board the Diamond Princess have tested positive for the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the Westerdam had attempted to dock in Bangkok but was denied permission by Thai authorities to do so. On Wednesday, a Thai Navy warship escorted the Westerdam out of the Gulf of Thailand, where it headed on a new course to Cambodia, according to Marine Traffic. Westerdam captain Vincent Smit said in a letter to passengers the ship would be at anchor outside Sihanoukville first to allow authorities to conduct health checks on board.

Most passengers will be able to disembark and begin their journey home via chartered flights from Phnom Penh, the Cambodian capital, from Feb. 14, according to a copy of the letter seen by Reuters. "We are very pleased to have our final plan," Smit said in the letter.

The U.S. ambassador to Cambodia said he had dispatched a team to assist U.S. citizens with disembarking and transferring to onward destinations, and was coordinating with embassies of other nationalities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Burnley's Gibson training with Middlesbrough

Burnley central defender Ben Gibson is training with his former club Middlesbrough after telling the Premier League club he wants to leave. Gibson joined the Clarets from Championship second tier Middlesbrough for a reported 15 million-poun...

Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido accuses govt of detaining uncle

Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido on Wednesday called President Nicolas Maduro cowardly for allegedly detaining his uncle, who has been reported missing since they arrived at Caracas main airport on Tuesday. Juan Jose Marquez, who wa...

Reports: Kobe, Gianna Bryant laid to rest

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna were buried in private funeral service in Southern California last week, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday. Citing Kobe Bryants death certificate, Los Angeles Fox affiliate KTTV reported the remains ...

UPDATE 5-Organisers cancel Barcelona's Mobile World Congress over coronavirus fears

The Mobile World Congress tech conference has been canceled after several major companies pulled out over coronavirus fears, the GSMA telecoms association said on Wednesday. With due regard to the safe and healthy environment in Barcelona a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020