ADVISORY-Taliban peace deal story attributed to Fox Business withdrawn

* The Feb 12 story headlined "Trump issues conditional OK for peace deal with Taliban-Fox Business" is withdrawn. Fox Business Network said a screen caption that provided the basis for the story was incorrect. There will be no replacement story.

