Left Menu
Development News Edition

India to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 15:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 15:00 IST
India to woo businesses to Kashmir in planned investment summit

India plans to offer around 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of land in Kashmir as part of a business summit planned for April or May to help the Himalayan region after withdrawing its special rights and making sweeping administrative changes.

Jammu and Kashmir was India's only Muslim-majority state until August, when the federal government split off a Buddhist-dominated enclave, and designated both as federally-administered territories. The government enforced the changes through a harsh crackdown, deploying thousands of additional troops, imposing a communication blackout and detaining scores of people.

Now the government is offering the land, along with tax breaks and insurance cover, to draw businesses there, according to Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, the region's Commissioner Secretary in charge of industry and commerce. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government insists that the reorganisation in August was essential to spur development in Jammu and Kashmir, which is also claimed by Pakistan.

The area is one of India's least industrialised regions, with per capita income of 62,145 rupees ($870) in 2016-2017, lower than the national average of 82,229 rupees but better than several other states. More than 1,300 acres of the land offered is in the scenic Kashmir valley, the centre of a 30-year revolt against Indian rule in the territory, according to an investor presentation reviewed by Reuters.

In some conflict-ridden areas, the government would consider providing security and higher insurance cover to comfort investors, Dwivedi said. "If we want somebody to come and do business here, taking care of the interest of the businessman is definitely our responsibility," Dwivedi said, adding that the government hoped to create 100,000 new jobs.

Land is a sensitive subject in Kashmir, where outsiders were previously prohibited from buying property because of fears that an influx of people could change its demographics. A consultant involved with the planned summit said more than 250 businesses were discussing possible investments.

These include investments in cement, education and tourism sectors, the consultant said, declining to be named since he is not authorised to speak to the media. However, the former finance minister for Jammu and Kashmir Haseeb Drabu described the government's plan as "absurd" because of the prevailing situation in the territory.

"You need a peaceful environment for investment... today it is very volatile," he said. ($1 = 71.4680 Indian rupees) (Additional reporting by Fayaz Bukhari in SRINAGAR and Gibran Peshimam in ISLAMABAD; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani and Christian Schmollinger)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

Sec 144 in North Goa after intel on terror threat: Govt

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSTS' VIEW-What spurt in China's cases suggests about coronavirus

A new diagnostic method has led the Chinese province at the epicentre of a coronavirus outbreak to report a record rise in deaths and thousands more cases on Thursday.The central province of Hubei had previously only allowed infections to b...

Mobile World Congress cancellation "not about money" - host GSMA

The decision to cancel a major telecoms conference in Barcelona slated for later this month after mass withdrawals due to fears over a coronavirus outbreak was motivated only by a desire to protect peoples health and safety, organizers said...

Nearly 44,000 tourists from Punjab visited Kerala in a year: official

Nearly 44,000 tourists visited Punjab in 2018 thanks to initiatives launched by the Kerala government, a tourism department official said here on Thursday. The southern state registered an 18 per cent increase in domestic tourists last year...

Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water

Grundfos, Augury come together towards digitising water infrastructure Chennai, Feb 13 PTI Leading pump maker Grundfos and data analytics company and a digital machine health solution provider Augury on Thursday said the two companies have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020