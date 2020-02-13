Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delegation of foreign envoys meets J-K Lt Guv

The second batch of 25 foreign envoys here on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:37 IST
Delegation of foreign envoys meets J-K Lt Guv
Foreign envoys meets Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu . Image Credit: ANI

The second batch of 25 foreign envoys here on Thursday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor GC Murmu. The foreign envoys, including those of Germany, France, and Mexico, are on a two-day visit of Jammu and Kashmir to witness the ground situation in the region nearly six months after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution.

They also held meetings with Chief Justice of Jammu and Kashmir, Justice Gita Mittal. The delegation reached Jammu from Srinagar where, early in the day, they were briefed by Chinar Corps Commander Lt General KJS Dhillon regarding the security situation in the region.

Yesterday, the foreign diplomats held extensive discussions with the prominent business community and political leaders in Srinagar. The business community told envoys that they suffered losses due to abrogation of Article 370 followed by restrictions and at the same time they also said they are hopeful that promises of fast pace development by the centre would be fulfilled.

Envoys also met more than 100 members of civil society from across the section of Kashmir including engineers, doctors, lawyers, and students. Civil society members told envoys that internet blockage continues to remain an obstacle in the restoration of full normalcy and they believe that full Internet should be restored.

The group comprises of representatives from Afghanistan, Austria, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, the European Union, France, Germany, Republic of Guinea, Hungary, Italy, Kenya, Kyrgyzstan, Mexico, Namibia, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Poland, Rwanda, Slovakia, Tajikistan, Uganda and Uzbekistan. Last month, envoys of 15 countries including US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and diplomats from Vietnam, South Korea, Brazil, Niger, Nigeria, Morocco, Guyana, Argentina, Philippines, Norway, Maldives, Fiji, Togo, Bangladesh, and Peru visited Jammu and Kashmir on January 9 and 10 to see first-hand efforts being made by the government in the region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden's rail travel jumps with some help from 'flight shaming'

Swedish state-owned railway operator SJ reported a 11 rise in 2019 passenger traffic on Thursday, saying concerns over environmental impact of air travel have contributed to the spike. The Swedish-born movement of flight shaming, which call...

India-UK army exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 commences

The fifth edition of Exercise AJEYA WARRIOR-2020 between India and the United Kingdom Army commenced today at Salisbury Plains, United Kingdom. The aim of the exercise is to conduct training of troops in counter-insurgency and counter-terro...

CPI(M) to protest Trump�s visit to India: Yechury

CPIM general secretary Sitaram Yechury said on Thursday that his party will stageprotest during US President Donald Trumps visit to the country later this month, as he was coming to boost Americaneconomy at the cost of Indias interest. Yech...

Mumbai, Feb 13 (PTI) Following are the top stories

from the western region at 1730 hrs. BOM8 MP-BRIDGE-2NDLD COLLAPSEPart of ramp connecting FOB at Bhopal stn collapses 8 injured Bhopal A slab of a ramp connecting the foot over-bridge FOB between two platforms at Bhopal railway station coll...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020