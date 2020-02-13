Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-New party boss in China's Hubei pledges to contain virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 18:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 18:27 IST
UPDATE 3-New party boss in China's Hubei pledges to contain virus
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The new Communist Party chief of Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in China, said on Thursday he would contain the virus but that the situation remained severe. Shanghai mayor Ying Yong was brought in as party head in Hubei after his predecessor and the party chief of the province's capital, Wuhan, became the most high-profile officials to be dismissed following the outbreak.

The removal of Jiang Chaoliang, the leading Communist Party official of Hubei province, and Ma Guoqiang, party chief in Wuhan, followed the dismissal of two provincial health officials on Tuesday and is part of a wider effort by Beijing to remove bureaucrats it accuses of shirking their duties. The central government has set up a special cabinet task force under Premier Li Keqiang to handle the crisis, and the new appointments in Hubei suggest China's senior leaders are taking greater control.

Reporting Ying's appointment as the new secretary of the Hubei Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China, the official Xinhua news agency did not explain why Jiang had been removed. In remarks reported in the official Hubei Daily following his appointment, Ying said he would not fail the party or the people and that he bore a very heavy responsibility.

"At present, the virus situation is still extremely severe," the paper cited him as saying. "We will definitely win the battle to defend Wuhan, the battle to defend Hubei, and the battle to prevent and control the disease." Ying worked closely with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the latter's time as party boss and governor of Zhejiang province, which neighbors Shanghai.

Ying, in the same report in the Hubei Daily, cited Xi as saying that controlling the virus was directly related to social and economic stability and China's opening up, and was the biggest priority at the moment. Wuhan party chief Ma has been replaced by Wang Zhonglin, party boss of Jinan, the capital city of eastern Shandong province, Xinhua reported separately.

Officials in Hubei have been heavily criticized for their handling of the epidemic in a province of almost 60 million people. The outbreak began in Wuhan late last year and has spread throughout China, killing more than 1,000 and infecting tens of thousands across the country. Former Wuhan Party boss Ma said in a nationally televised interview that the impact of the virus on China and the world "would have been less" if containment measures had been taken sooner.

Analysts have said that the initial delay in raising the alarm in Wuhan may have arisen from local officials' fear of bringing bad news to the attention of the central government, especially as Lunar New Year festivities approached. After the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak in 2002-2003, China said it would improve the way it shared information about epidemics and put in place a new system allowing hospitals to report new cases in real-time.

"This Wuhan epidemic shows that the situation has not really improved," said Willy Lam, an expert in Chinese politics at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

FIR lodged in bomb hurling incident at Lucknow court complex

Police here on Thursday registered an FIR in a matter pertaining to the hurling of crude bomb towards the chamber of lawyer Sanjeev Lodhi in a Lucknow court complex on Thursday. The case has been registered in Wazirganj Police Station follo...

Coronavirus: IndiGo crew members in quarantine in Kolkata as precautionary measure

IndiGos eight crew members, who were part of its Kolkata-Guangzhou flight operations, have been in quarantine in Kolkata for the last few days as a precautionary measure against coronavirus, sources said on Thursday. The low-cost carrier su...

UPDATE 1-Turkey to hit groups who violate Idlib ceasefire - agency

Turkey will use force against rebel groups violating a ceasefire in Syrias northwest Idlib region, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar was quoted as saying on Thursday in an apparent response to Russian criticism.Turkish President Tayyip E...

Evacuation of Indians from Wuhan was challenging: AI's Captain Amitabh Singh

Air Indias Director of Operations, Captain Amitabh Singh, who led the team that evacuated Indians from Chinas Wuhan city in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak there, has said that it was a challenging operation. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sing...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020