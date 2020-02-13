Left Menu
Cambodia says no passengers on castaway cruise ship have coronavirus

File photo

None of the 20 passengers onboard a cruise ship which docked in the Cambodian port town of Sihanoukville on Thursday have the coronavirus, a spokesman for the Southeast Asian country's health ministry told Reuters.

The MS Westerdam, carrying 1,455 passengers and 802 crew, docked in Sihanoukville in the evening after anchoring offshore early in the morning to allow Cambodian officials to board the vessel and collect samples from passengers with any signs of ill health or flu-like symptoms.

