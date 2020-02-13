Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia fines Twitter, Facebook for keeping data abroad

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 21:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 20:53 IST
Russia fines Twitter, Facebook for keeping data abroad
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Moscow court on Thursday fined social networking giants Twitter and Facebook for ignoring a Russian law requiring them to store Russian citizens' user data inside the country. A court slapped the US-based companies with fines of four million rubles each (about USD 63,000) for failing to move their servers containing data of Russian users into Russia, Russian news agencies reported.

They have 10 days to appeal. Contacted by AFP, Twitter said the company did not comment on court decisions.

Both companies have been in a long-running dispute with Russia's internet watchdog Roskomnadzor since a 2014 law passed requiring messaging services, search engines, and social networking sites to store Russian data inside Russia. Russia has already blocked the Telegram messaging app and LinkedIn professional network, although the former remains widely accessible in the country.

Twitter and Facebook are widely used by the political opposition in Russia and activists have expressed concern that locating data inside Russia will make them vulnerable to prosecution. Russia has launched many cases over extremism and incitement to unrest after users on the country's popular VK social media network reposted messages on political protests or pictures judged as xenophobic.

In some cases, internet users have been jailed. A recent report by rights groups Agora and Roskomsvoboda said that in 2019 there were 200 prosecutions for "internet activity", and the courts handed down 38 jail sentences after criminal convictions.

Another new law passed in December allows Russia to cut internet traffic from international servers, to achieve what Vladimir Putin has called a "sovereign internet". State internet watchdog Roskomnadzor said Thursday the new ruling against Twitter and Facebook was the first step in enforcing that law, adding that the companies still had to move their servers, Russian agencies reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

At least 19 children hurt by shelling at school in Myanmar’s Rakhine state - authorities

At least 19 children were wounded when at a primary school was hit by shelling in Myanmars Rakhine state, a lawmaker and a military spokesman said on Thursday. Clashes between government troops and ethnic insurgents have intensified in Rakh...

Fiverr launches AI-powered Logo Maker while preserving integrity of human-made designs

Freelance platform Fiverr is launching a new tool, Logo Maker, that is bringing the power of artificial intelligence to the platforms best creative talent. Freelancers now have the opportunity to monetize their existing design portfolio by ...

J-K LG announces ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to kin of firemen killed in building collapse

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Thursday announced a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the family members of firemen who were killed while controlling a fire here, officials said on Thursday. Three firemen were...

VIL's losses widen to Rs 6,438.8 cr in Dec quarter; AGR-hit telco flags 'material uncertainty'

Vodafone Idea VIL on Thursday reported widening of losses to Rs 6,438.8 crore in the third quarter of 2019-20 against Rs 5,004.6 crore a year ago, as the AGR-hit telco continued to sound out warnings on material uncertainty casting signific...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020