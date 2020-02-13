Left Menu
Development News Edition

Macron says Mont Blanc glacier melting proves global warming

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 22:59 IST
Macron says Mont Blanc glacier melting proves global warming

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday the melting of Mont Blanc's main glacier is irrefutable proof of global warming, as he sought to burnish his environmentalist credentials ahead of municipal elections next month.

During a visit to the "Mer de Glace" (sea of ice) - France's largest glacier which has shrunk dramatically in recent years - Macron met scientists and announced new protective measures for the area, including higher fines for littering. "What we are seeing with the evolution of the glacier is irrefutable proof of global warming and climate change and the toppling of an entire ecosystem," Macron said in a speech after going up the glacier.

The Alpine glacier above the mountain town of Chamonix has been a tourist draw since the 19th century, but over the course of the 20th century it lost an average thickness of 50 metres (164 ft). The shrinking has sped up in the past two decades. "A landscape is being deformed before our eyes and species are disappearing quickly. The fight for biodiversity is a fight for our own survival and is inseparable from the fight against global warming," Macron said.

Macron launched a new national biodiversity agency and gave an overview of his government's environmental achievements, including scrapping disputed airport, mining and shopping mall projects. He also listed several international summits in 2020 where he said France would try to convince other nations to join its fight against global warming. Critics say that following the success of France's green party at the 2019 European Union election and with municipal elections due in March, the Chamonix visit and other ecology-themed actions are an attempt at courting the green vote.

"We'd prefer that he'd be in his office working on ending subsidies for the fossil fuel industries and tax breaks for trucking rather than doing electoral tourism on the Mont Blanc," Greenpeace France climate campaigner Clement Senechal said. French weekly Le Point said the launch of the biodiversity agency is largely symbolic and that the upcoming municipal elections seem to be a bigger priority for Macron than taking action on climate change.

Lawmakers for Macron's centrist party have said that at a meeting with Macron earlier this week the president had told them that ecology would be a key pillar for his policies in the second half of his five-year mandate, which ends in May 2022. On Friday, on the sidelines of a visit to Munich, Macron will meet leaders of Germany's Green party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Barve's family awarded contract after permission of then Maha govt: Anil Deshmukh

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said the firm owned by Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Barves family was awarded the contract of digitisation of police records after the permission of the then state government. On repo...

US announces 15th virus case, this one in Texas evacuee

New York, Feb 13 AP Another case of the new coronavirus has been confirmed in a US evacuee from China, this one in a person under quarantine in Texas. Health officials announced the 15th confirmed US case case Thursday. The infection was co...

Melli to replace injured Ayton in Rising Stars game

New Orleans Pelicans forward Nicolo Melli will replaced injured Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton on the World Team for Fridays NBA Rising Stars contest in Chicago. Melli, a 29-year-old rookie from Italy, is averaging 6.1 points and 2.8 reb...

Joint exercise India, UK armies begins

The fifth edition of exercise Ajeya Warrior 2020 between the armies of India and the United Kingdom commenced at Salisbury Plains, the United Kingdom on Thursday. The exercise is aimed at conducting training of troops in counter-insurgency ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020