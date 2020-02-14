S.Africa's Ramaphosa says economic recovery has stalled due to power shortages

The recovery of South Africa's economy has stalled due to persistent power shortages, while several state-owned enterprises are in distress, President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

In a state of the nation address, which was delayed after disruptions from the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters, Ramaphosa also said public finances were under severe pressure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.