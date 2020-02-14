Left Menu
Development News Edition

Solo lunches and masks: Chinese returning to work grapple with coronavirus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 14:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 14:32 IST
Solo lunches and masks: Chinese returning to work grapple with coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chinese government employee Jin Yang returned to work in Beijing this week to find his usual workplace rules upended as China battles a coronavirus epidemic.

His office has banned the practice of eating lunch in its canteen with colleagues, in favor of boxed meals, packaged in house and eaten at desks, he said. "It's anything but normal," the 28-year-old told Reuters.

Meetings are held online, instead of in person. Employees must wear masks all day and report their temperatures twice a day. Jin is one of the millions of workers who began streaming back this week from the Lunar New Year holidays extended by 10 days in China's struggle to rein in the virus, which has killed 1,380 people and infected nearly 64,000.

But streets and subways are largely deserted in major cities such as Beijing, the capital, and the business hub of Shanghai, with many shops and restaurants empty or shut, while lots of office employees work from home. As many places still enforce containment measures, companies are adopting rules to prevent infection and banish employees' fears of catching it, such as keeping them as widely separated as possible.

Not all companies have resumed work. Many have been asking employees returning from trips overseas or other provinces to quarantine themselves at home for up to 14 days. A manager at one foreign multinational said staff was concerned, particularly after China's tough step in locking down Wuhan, the central city of 11 million people where the outbreak began.

"They want no contact," said the manager, who sought anonymity as she was not authorized to speak to media. "Some want people to sit with empty chairs between them at meetings, toilet visits to be assigned at staggered times, and no sharing of the water dispenser," she added, listing the precautions staff want to be followed.

Chinese media have posted photographs of office canteens where plastic sheets and wooden boards divide up tables to form segregated dining cubicles. An industrial zone in the central city of Changsha has started using unmanned robots to deliver meals, the state-run People's Daily newspaper said.

Automaker GAC, which has joint ventures with Toyota and Honda, said no more than half its employees are allowed to work each day at its headquarters in the southern city of Guangzhou, with lunchtimes divided into four slots of 15 minutes each. It also rearranged its canteen, and shifted tables to an outdoor terrace, with each spaced 2 meters (7 ft) apart. It has also swapped its previous buffet service for a menu of pre-arranged options.

E-commerce firm Pinduoduo said its employees must complete a daily health-check form. It disinfects offices at least twice a day and provides meals for everyone to minimize exposure. On the Weibo messaging app, the term "hardcore armor for returning to work" has drawn 140 million views, with users sharing safety tips, using videos and pictures.

Some images showed people wearing motorcycle helmets at their desks with others in costumes similar to space suits traveling on public transport and some in homemade protective gear fashioned from plastic bottles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul asks who benefitted from Pulwama strike, BJP calls him LeT and Jaish sympathiser

The Pulwama terror attack was at the center of a bitter war of words between the opposition and the BJP on Friday with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking who benefitted from the strike and the ruling party accusing him of being a known sym...

GLOBAL MARKETS-European shares scale record even as coronavirus shows no signs of peaking

European shares touched record highs on Friday as investors digested whether Chinas coronavirus outbreak would cause long-lasting damage to the global economy. Europes broad Euro STOXX 600 clawed up 0.1 to follow Asian markets higher in cho...

Shipping Min, KoPT conducting infra study of 4 northeast LCS

A joint team of the Ministry of Shipping and Kolkata Port Trust has undertaken a study of theinfrastructure of four Land Custom Stations LCS of the north eastern region for transportation of goods from Chittagong andMongla ports in Banglade...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares aim for second week of gains amid virus scare

Asian shares inched higher on Friday, on course to post the second straight week of gains, helped by hopes governments will make provisions to soften the impact on their economies from the coronavirus epidemic.European shares are expected t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020