Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swimming-CAS clears Brazil's Santos of wrongdoing in doping case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-02-2020 17:37 IST
Swimming-CAS clears Brazil's Santos of wrongdoing in doping case
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Brazilian swimmer Gabriel Da Silva Santos is free to return to competition with immediate effect after the Court of Arbitration for Sport ruled on Friday that he bore no fault or negligence for a failed dope test in May. Santos, 23, tested positive for the prohibited anabolic agent Clostebol in an out-of-competition test last year and was banned for one year, starting on July 20, by the International Swimming Federation (FINA).

A FINA Doping Panel concluded at the time that Santos had been cross-contaminated because he had shared bathroom towels and products with a family member who had been using Clostebol under medical prescription. CAS said in a statement https://www.tas-cas.org/fileadmin/user_upload/CAS_Media_Release_6482.pdf that it "unanimously found that in the circumstances of this case, no-fault or negligence should be attributed to the athlete for the Anti-Doping Rule Violation".

"Accordingly, the one-year period of ineligibility imposed by the FINA Doping Panel on Gabriel Da Silva Santos has been eliminated and is no longer in force," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Science News Roundup: South American turtle was built for battle; Novacyt winning race for high-speed virus test and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawla's plea and lists it for hearing on February 19.

HC also issues notice to Ministry of Home Affairs on Sanjeev Chawlas plea and lists it for hearing on February 19....

Delhi airport starts doorstep baggage pick-up and drop service for Terminal 3

The Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday announced that it has started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3. This service will also be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the ai...

Third Indian crew on board cruise ship off Japanese coast tests positive for coronavirus

A third Indian crew onboard a cruise ship off the Japanese coast has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Friday as authorities confirmed that 218 people have been infected with the deadly virus on ...

Coronavirus: DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries.

Coronavirus DGCA asks airports to screen passengers arriving from Japan and South Korea, in addition to China and other countries....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020