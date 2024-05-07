"His knock was phenomenal": Kieran Pollard on Tilak Varma after victory over SunRisers Hyderabad

Following the victory against SunRisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League 2024, Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieran Pollard hailed uncapped batter Tilak Varma for his performance on Monday. A brilliant counterattack by Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma following a quick loss of wickets powered the MI to a seven-wicket win over SRH in their IPL 2024 game at Wankhede Stadium.

The five-time champions are at the ninth spot with four wins and eight losses. Pat Cummins-led side is at the fourth spot with six wins and five losses. The former right-hand batter asserted that Tilak Varma's knock was phenomenal.

"He played the situation just about perfectly when he went in. It was a tricky situation where the ball was nipping around and moving around a bit. He got beaten a few times but held his nerve, and that's the sort of discipline we ask for," Pollard said in the post-match press conference. "Then he got into his work about manoeuvring the field, placing the gaps, and counter-attacking. But it's no surprise for us; that's how he practices and plays. And when he scores, and he scores big, you often come out on the winning side," the West Indies' legendary cricketer added. Pollard said Tilak has done well for Mumbai-based franchise in the last three years and whenever he comes out to bat has a lot of confidence in him.

"He's a talented youngster. Since he entered our Mumbai Indians camp, he has done well for us over the last three seasons. We are delighted with the confidence he exudes every time he walks to the crease. We continue to encourage the talented youngsters to go out and play their game," the former all-rounder said. "You see, we were under pressure. Tilak came down to bat against Pat Cummins in the fifth over...We applaud his intent and bravery in the dressing room and encourage the guys to push the limits. We continue to push the boundaries. Tilak, he's a talent. Hopefully, he can continue to be successful and consistent in whatever cricket he plays," the 36-year-old concluded.

Recapping the match, MI won the toss and elected to field first. SRH lost wickets at regular intervals from the beginning and it was knocks from Travis Head (48 in 30 balls, with seven fours and a six) and skipper Pat Cummins (35* in 17 balls, with two fours and two sixes) that took SRH to 173/8 in their 20 overs. In the run chase, MI lost their top order early and were reeling at 31/3. Then, Suryakumar (102* in 51 balls with 12 fours and six sixes) and Tilak Varma (37* in 32 balls, with six fours) launched a counter-attack which guided MI to victory with 16 balls left.

Suryakumar took home the 'Player of the Match' honour. (ANI)

