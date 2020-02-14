Left Menu
Global security conversations should hear India's views: Jaishankar says in Germany

  • PTI
  • Munich
  • Updated: 14-02-2020 17:54 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that global security conversations should hear the views of India as he arrived here in Germany for the prestigious Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar, who is here for the conference, is expected to outline India's views on several issues of global concern and meet the world leaders attending the meet.

On Friday, he met Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference (MSC) ahead of the meet. "Began Munich Security Conference by meeting Chairman @MunSecConf @ischinger. Important that global security conversations should hear the views of India. Look forward to an interesting two days #MSC2020," the minister said in a tweet.

He also met David Zalkaliani, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia and Defence Minister of Portugal João Cravinho. Jaishankar had "good conversation" with his Georgian counterpart and discussed greater cooperation in business, education and connectivity.

His meeting with the Defence Minister of Portugal came in the backdrop of Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa's visit to India. "Appreciate Portugal's strong support for expanding India-EU ties," he said.

The minister also met his Lithuanian counterpart Linas Linkevicius and had "warm conversation" with him. "Much unrealised potential in our ties. Have accepted his invitation to visit Vilnius," Jaishankar said in another tweet.

The MSC, being held here from February 14-16, is the world's leading forum for debate on international security policy.

