Lankan police investigating mass grave in Northern Province

Sri Lankan police is investigating into the discovery of a mass grave at a construction site in the premises of hospital in Mankulam in the Northern Province, officials said on Friday. Mankulam hospital officials on February 7 alerted the police of skeletal remains. Five days later, the Magistrate of Mullaithivu visited the site for an inspection.

"On the orders of the magistrate, the judicial medical officer at the Kilinochchi Hospital conducted the digging of the site. It has been found that the skeletal remains found there date back 20 years," the police said in a statement. The case would be heard on February 26, police added.

Kilinochchi district, where Mankulam is located in the north, was a major battlefield during Sri Lanka's civil war. Since the end of the military battles, Sri Lanka has faced international accusations of rights abuses by its troops.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.