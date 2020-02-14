U.S., Taliban reach reduction of violence agreement -U.S. official

The United States has reached a reduction of violence agreement with the Taliban that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.

The official told reporters at a security conference in Munich that the seven-day period of a reduction of violence has yet to begin.

