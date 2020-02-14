U.S., Taliban reach reduction of violence agreement -U.S. official
The United States has reached a reduction of violence agreement with the Taliban that could lead to a U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, a senior administration official said on Friday.
The official told reporters at a security conference in Munich that the seven-day period of a reduction of violence has yet to begin.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
