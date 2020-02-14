11 civilians killed in US airstrike in Afghanistan

Nangarhar [Afghanistan], Feb 14 (Sputnik/ANI): Eleven civilians were killed in a US airstrike in Surkhrod district of Afghanistan's province of Nangarhar, local residents told Sputnik on Friday.

Officials have not confirmed this information yet. (Sputnik/ANI)

