US increasing tariffs on Airbus planes to 15 pc

The United States is increasing tariffs on Airbus planes imported from Europe to 15 percent beginning March 18, authorities announced. The duties have been at 10 percent since October when Washington hit USD 7.5 billion in European products with tariffs.

The announcement from the office of the United States Trade Representative came just days after President Donald Trump said it was time to talk "very seriously" about a trade deal with the European Union.

