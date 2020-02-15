Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wandering ship becomes "best cruise ever" despite coronavirus fears

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 08:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 08:09 IST
Wandering ship becomes "best cruise ever" despite coronavirus fears
Image Credit: Flickr

After nearly two weeks cast away in search of a port that would take them, passengers aboard the MS Westerdam cruise ship spoke of an ordeal that was anything but harrowing.

"Everyone says 'poor you'. But there was no poor you. We had free internet and free wine. We had three-course meals. There was so much choice," said Zahra Jennings, a retired staff nurse from Britain. How was it? "Lovely," she said.

The 1,544 passengers and 802 crew had never expected a port stop in Hong Kong to metastasize into full-blown fear that some of the ship's passengers carried the novel coronavirus that emerged in Wuhan, China, late last year and has killed more than 1,500 people. Turned away by Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, and Thailand, it was Cambodia that finally let the lost ship dock – and it was discovered there that none of the passengers was infected.

The only complaint aboard? "They ran out of hash browns a couple of days ago, and tomato sauce," said Robert Sayers, a 60-year-old chemical company employee from New Zealand. "But that was it. It was fine, really." Cruise ships around Asia face widespread fears they may be spreading the virus since it was found aboard the Diamond Princess that is now at anchor in Yokohama and where 218 of the passengers have been diagnosed with the virus.

Vietnam turned back two ships on Friday. ROSES

It was Valentine's Day when the first passengers disembarked from the Westerdam. The prime minister, Hun Sen, flew in from the capital, shaking hands with passengers and handing out roses. Government officials draped "Welcome to Cambodia" banners on buses. All passengers were given free visas. Hun Sen, an authoritarian ruler condemned by Western countries for human rights abuses said: "Our current disease around the world is fear and discrimination," he said. "If Cambodia didn't allow this ship to dock, where should these 2,000 passengers go?"

Holland America sent letters to all passengers saying it would reimburse the cost of the cruise, give them another free 14-day cruise, and charter them flights home. The company, it said, would do its best to match the class of flight they had originally booked. The cruise had been scheduled to end in Shanghai on Saturday. In Shanghai, it was 14 Celsius, overcast and raining. In Sihanoukville, it was 27C and sunny.

Holland America arranged free coaches to a nearby beach for the stranded passengers, across the street from the villa where Hun Sen stays in Sihanoukville and surrounded by Chinese casinos. "This was my best cruise ever," said retired Canadian aerospace engineer Pierre Ashby. "Usually you buy a cruise and you know exactly what you are going to get. This was an adventure."

His wife was sitting beside him in a yellow bathing suit with two red roses. Barefoot in the sand, he smiled and gestured out to sea. "Take your time."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

Glenmark's Consolidated Revenue Rises by 7.07% to Rs. 27,355.61 Mn. in Q3 FY 2019-20

Consolidated Net Profit rises by 64 to Rs. 1,908.39 Mn. in Q3 FY 2019-20 Consolidated EBITDA rises by 1.2 to Rs. 4,400.75 Mn. in Q3 FY 2019-20MUMBAI, Feb. 14, 2020 PRNewswire --Highlights for Q3 FY 2019-20 India Business grew by 18.17 to R...

Kreider's late goal helps Rangers down Blue Jackets

Chris Kreider scored the tiebreaking goal with 311 remaining in the third period and the New York Rangers beat the host Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Friday night. The Rangers won their season-high fourth straight game and won for the fifth ...

Sharks' late flurry sinks Jets

The San Jose Sharks scored twice in the third period for a 3-2, come-from-behind road victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday. After Melker Karlsson scored the equalizer 518 into the final frame, it took only 89 seconds for Timo Meier to f...

C.R.I. Gets a Head Start Into 2020; Wins the Prestigious EEPC's Export Award for Excellence

- C.R.I. Group wins the EEPC Award once again for the 15th time and 6th in a row for its consistent performance and extraordinary contribution to the world market in the fluid management solutions HYDERABAD, India, Feb. 14, 2020 PRNewswire...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020