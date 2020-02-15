BRIEF-SA's Eskom Says Stage 3 Rotational Loadshedding Will Be Implemented On Saturday From 0900 Until 0500 On Monday
Feb 15 (Reuters) -
* SA'S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 3 ROTATIONAL LOADSHEDDING WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ON SATURDAY FROM 09:00 UNTIL 05:00 ON MONDAY Source text : [ID:https://twitter.com/Eskom_SA/status/1228551300440363008 ] Further company coverage: [ ]
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- ESKOM