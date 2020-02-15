Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebuffed by UK, U.S. pitches 'big tent' for Huawei rivals in Europe

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Munich
  • |
  • Updated: 15-02-2020 19:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-02-2020 19:17 IST
Rebuffed by UK, U.S. pitches 'big tent' for Huawei rivals in Europe
Huawei Image Credit: ANI

The United States is seeking to rally European support for competitors to Huawei Technologies following disappointment in Washington over Britain's decision to use 5G equipment made by the Chinese company.

U.S. officials at a global security conference in Germany this week urged governments and business leaders to build an ecosystem of "industry champions" that can provide alternatives to Huawei, the world's biggest maker of mobile networking equipment. Previous U.S. efforts to convince allies to bar the Chinese company from their networks have primarily focused on warnings that its equipment could be used by China for spying.

Huawei has repeatedly and vehemently denied the espionage allegations. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Reuters on Friday there was no credible evidence that Huawei was a threat to U.S. security. Speaking on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper told the Munich Security Conference that Washington was already working with vendors to develop and test new 5G technologies.

"We are encouraging allied and U.S. tech companies to develop alternative 5G solutions and we are working alongside them to test these technologies at our military bases as we speak," Esper said. The United States has used high-profile events in recent years to raise security concerns about Huawei equipment, warning that allies that use it in their networks risked being cut off from valuable intelligence-sharing feeds.

Officials in Munich repeated those concerns but also struck a softer tone, emphasizing the need to work with Huawei competitors to support their market position. They stopped short, however, of detailing any concrete plans or measures. White House advisor Robert Blair told reporters the United States was already working with Scandinavian suppliers Nokia and Ericsson, as well as Korea's Samsung and other smaller firms.

"We will have some sort of a partnership with industry, we're not sure what that's going to look like but ... we will have a big tent," said Blair, White House special representative for international telecommunications policy. "It will be very much a U.S.-led effort but with like-minded partners around the world and we'll have to see where that discussion goes. And that's a matter of months not years."

People with knowledge of the matter said Blair had met with senior executives from both Nokia and Ericsson on the sidelines of the conference but declined to detail the contents of the conversations. One industry executive said the U.S. arguments about alternate suppliers were not new but had been stepped up following a British decision last month to use Huawei equipment, partly due to a lack of alternatives.

"If people oppose one brand or another then they have to tell us what is the alternative, right?" British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said ahead of the UK's decision. "The Americans are frustrated by the weak response from Britain, and worry Germany and France will think the same," said the industry executive, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with American and European officials.

"As they see it, European leaders are not basing their statements on facts."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Senior Bombay HC judge S C Dharmadhikari resigns

Vodafone Idea stock plunges by 12 pc after new SC order

Wentworth Season 8 finally gets official release date in April 2020, Know more in details

Singapore reports biggest daily jump in coronavirus cases - local media

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

Videos

Latest News

WHO chief says coronavirus still an emergency for China

The coronavirus outbreak is still an emergency for China and it is impossible to tell where the epidemic will spread, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said on Saturday. Tedros told the Munich Se...

CBI raids 4 places in Delhi-NRC over cheating case

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI raided four places in Delhi-NCR in connection with the accused who attempted to cheat Sudhir Giri, Chairman of Venkateshwara Group of Institutions, Meerut.Raids are being carried out at three places i...

Cop kills self, wife names two of his colleagues as abettors

A 35-year-old policeman allegedly committed suicide after being harassed by his ex-lover and her new partner, both constables, an official said in Jalna in Maharashtra on Saturday. Constable Vishnu Ramrao Gadekar, attached to Buldhana polic...

20-yr-old woman accuses two cops of raping her in Gorakhpur

Two unidentified policemen allegedly raped a 20-year-old woman in a hotel room near a railway station here. The incident took place on Thursday after which the woman informed her family members. The FIR was registered in the matter on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020