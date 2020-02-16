Rockets land in Baghdad's Green Zone

Baghdad [Iraq], Feb 16 (Sputnik/ANI): Rockets landed near the US Embassy in the "green zone" in the Iraqi capital early on Sunday, Al Arabiya TV reports.

According to an Al Arabiya correspondent, explosions were also heard in Baghdad on Sunday morning. (Sputnik/ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.