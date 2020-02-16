Left Menu
Development News Edition

Flight of fancy? Aviation industry tries to go green

  • PTI
  • |
  • Singapore
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 15:55 IST
Flight of fancy? Aviation industry tries to go green

Singapore, Feb 16 (AFP) From an emissions-reducing model jet that looks like something from a sci-fi movie to electric aircraft and sustainable fuel, the aviation industry is ramping up efforts to go green as consumer pressure grows. In an era when teen climate activist Greta Thunberg opts to travel on an eco-friendly boat and "flight-shaming" is all the rage in her native Sweden, air travel's reputation has never looked as dire.

Aviation accounts for three per cent of climate-damaging carbon emissions globally, according to the European Environment Agency, and the world is experiencing record heatwaves, wildfires and storm surges made worse by rising seas. "Sustainability" was the buzzword last week in Singapore at Asia's biggest air show -- which was powered by solar panels -- with manufacturers and airlines trying to outdo one another on vows to become more sustainable.

Some environmentalists however have criticised such pledges as "greenwash", PR stunts that will do little to mitigate the damage caused by the vast quantities of jet fuel burnt every year. "Aviation is under significant pressure to improve its sustainability image," Paul Stein, chief technology officer for engine maker Rolls-Royce, told AFP.

Airlines are "working with us to find pathways to increase the availability of sustainable fuels, look at how electrification can impact them... and also looking to more and more efficient engines and airframes". The aviation industry has pledged to reduce its net carbon emissions by 50 percent by 2050 compared with 2005 levels, and the British sector went further this month with a vow to achieve net zero emissions by the same date.

At the Singapore Airshow, European plane maker Airbus unveiled a model of a futuristic new jet that blends wings with body and has two rear-mounted engines. The demonstrator model's sleek design is meant to reduce aerodynamic drag, and the manufacturer says it has the potential to cut fuel consumption by up to 20 per cent compared to current single-aisle aircraft.

Dubbed Maveric, the 2.2-metre-long (7.2-foot) model had its first test flight in June last year. Franco-Italian manufacturer ATR was meanwhile keen to highlight that its turboprop aircraft -- popular for short hops, particularly in parts of Asia with poor infrastructure -- burns 40 percent less fuel compared with a jet of the same size.

"It is a trade-off between fuel consumption and speed," ATR chief executive Stefano Bortoli told AFP. "You can gain five, 10 minutes with a faster jet but in terms of pollution, it is more damaging."

There have also been steps towards producing electric planes. The world's first fully electric aircraft -- designed by engineering firm magniX -- made its inaugural test flight in December in Canada. Swiss company Smartflyer is developing a hybrid-electric aircraft for four people and is aiming for a maiden flight in 2022.

As well as reducing emissions, the aircraft is less noisy and cheaper to operate due in part to lower fuel costs. But Aldo Montanari, the company's head of avionics and user interface, cautioned such projects would not be quick.

"The pressure is quite big... and I think the industry has understood but they need time to react, they cannot do it in one year," he said. "It has to be safe."

Biofuels are touted as a major route for the aviation industry to cut carbon emissions, and several airlines have in recent years operated commercial flights using them. But prices remain higher than regular fuel, and they represent just a tiny proportion of jet fuel used globally.

Despite the efforts, environmentalists accuse the aviation industry of moving too slowly as more evidence emerges of the devastating impacts of climate change. "It will take a long time for airlines to become sustainable," Dewi Zloch, climate and energy campaigner with Greenpeace, told AFP.

"Technological solutions will take decades." (AFP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hours DEL53 UP-LDALL PM PM rules out rethink on decisions on Art 370, CAA despite pressureVaranasi UP Ruling out any rethink on decisions on CAA and Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday a...

India, Norway will work together in exerting pressure on countries for quick climate action: Javadekar

India and Norway will work together in exerting pressure on all countries for quick climate action and stressed that the finances promised to the developing world should be followed up, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on S...

FACTBOX-Latest on coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

Here are latest developments around the coronavirus outbreak China reported fewer new coronavirus cases on Sunday than the previous day, which it said was evidence that its efforts to slow the spread of the disease appeared to be having so...

Sorcery deaths: Bodies of 2 children buried without autopsy,

The bodies of two children who had died after sorcery practices were allegedly performedon them in West Bengals Malda district were buried by family members without the conduct of post-mortem, police said onSunday. The bodies of the childre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020