Italy to evacuate 35 nationals from cruise ship quarantined at Japan port

  Updated: 16-02-2020 16:45 IST
Italy said on Sunday it would evacuate citizens from a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship being held under quarantine in the Japanese port of Yokohama, after 355 people from it were found to be infected with the virus. "We decided yesterday to send a flight and bring those 35 Italians home," Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Twitter on Sunday.

The Diamond Princess, cruise ship, owned by Carnival Corp, has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama on Feb. 3, after a man who disembarked in Hong Kong before it traveled to Japan was diagnosed with the virus. It had some 3,700 passengers and crew on board.

The United States and Hong Kong have said they will send flights to fetch their people from the ship.

