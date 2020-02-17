UPDATE 1-China's Hubei reports 1,933 new cases of coronavirus on Feb 16

China's Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic, reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on Feb. 16, the local health authority said on Monday.

The number of new cases rose nearly 5% from the previous day, but the number of deaths fell from 139 on Saturday. Nearly 90% of the new cases were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated. The Hubei health commission said the total number of cases in the province had reached 58,182 by the end of Sunday, with 1,696 deaths. Wuhan has accounted for 71% of the province's total cases and 77% of deaths.

The province has been accused of failing to tackle the outbreak early enough, allowing it to spread. The Communist Party bosses of both Hubei and Wuhan have been dismissed. Hubei announced tough new measures to try to curb the epidemic on Sunday, ordering its cities to block roads to all private vehicles and telling villages and urban residential districts to strictly control the movement of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.