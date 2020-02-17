Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia city orders woman who fled virus quarantine back to hospital

  • PTI
  • |
  • Saintpetersburg
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:45 IST
Russia city orders woman who fled virus quarantine back to hospital

Saint Petersburg, Feb 17 (AFP) A court in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg on Monday ordered a woman to be forcibly returned to coronavirus quarantine in hospital after she broke out and went home. The city's Botkin hospital filed a highly unusual request for a court order to hospitalise 33-year-old Alla Ilyina after she posted on social media about breaking out of her isolation room, complaining of inedible food and a lack of necessities such as shampoo.

The court ruled in favour of her "forced hospitalisation" which it said must be carried out immediately. Court bailiffs escorted her to an ambulance after the hearing, local television showed.

Ilyina had visited the Chinese resort island of Hainan, returning by plane on February 1. A few days after returning she developed a slight temperature and sore throat. Doctors diagnosed her with "acute virus illness" that they suspected could be the new coronavirus.

She was placed in 14-day quarantine on February 6 but fled a day later, according to the local health watchdog. She posted Instagram videos giving details of her escape method and detailing complaints over bland food and lack of fresh air.

The hospital's chief doctor responded by filing legal action to return Ilyina. She has to stay in hospital until at least February 19 and must receive two negative test results before leaving. Her lawyer Vitaly Cherkasov from rights group Agora said she would appeal against the ruling.

She told journalists that test results had taken a long time and complained she would be kept in hospital "for as long as they want". Ilyina has already been back in Russia longer than the presumed incubation period of the virus of 14 days. Court officials did not wear face masks during the hearing, journalists reported.

On Monday the same hospital also filed legal action against another woman, 32-year-old Anna Rybakova, who fled quarantine after Ilyina. Two others reportedly also broke out of the hospital but later returned.

Russia has reported two cases of coronavirus, both Chinese citizens who have since recovered. On Monday, the Russian embassy in Japan said that a Russian woman has tested positive for the virus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship off the Japanese coast.

The death toll from China's new coronavirus epidemic jumped to 1,770 on Monday. Russia and China share a border more than 4,000 kilometres (2,500 miles) long and Moscow has suspended rail links and restricted flights as well as halting visa-free entry for Chinese tour groups. (AFP) AMS

AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Three West Bengal tourists rescued from Ganga in Rishikesh

Three tourists from West Bengal were rescued from the Ganga in Uttarakhands Rishikesh after they were stranded on a dry patch in the river, police said on Monday. The tourists were stuck there due to a sudden rise in the water level, they s...

Goa: King Momo opposes feni tax, backs ''no CAA'' diktat for

Shalom Sardinha, who has been selected to play King Momo for the Goa Carnival beginning onFebruary 22, on Monday expressed dissatisfaction with the Pramod Sawant government levying tax on feni from fiscal 2020-21. It is the first time that ...

10 killed in suicide blast in southwestern Pakistan city of Quetta

At least 10 people were killed in a suicide blast that targeted a police vehicle in southwestern Pakistan on Monday, officials said.Two police personnel were among those killed in the blast in the city of Quetta, the capital of Balochistan ...

WHO experts join field inspections in China as death toll due to coronavirus climbs to 1,770

Top WHO experts, including from the US, have joined the fight against the novel coronavirus in China that has claimed 1,770 lives, as Beijing stepped up its efforts by deploying 30,000 more medical staff in the worst-affected Wuhan city to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020