Left Menu

Soccer-Kokubo's injury time penalty save secures title for Japan

Substitute Fuki Yamada gave the Japanese the lead when he stroked his shot into the bottom corner of the Uzbek goal in the 91st minute, but a handball by Hiroki Sekine gifted Uzbekistan an opportunity to take the game into extra time. Kokubo, however, dived to his right to keep out Umarali Rakhmanaliev's spot kick and earn the Japanese their second under 23 title since 2016.

Reuters | Doha | Updated: 04-05-2024 02:24 IST | Created: 04-05-2024 02:22 IST
Soccer-Kokubo's injury time penalty save secures title for Japan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Qatar

Japan lifted the Under 23 Asian Cup after they beat Uzbekistan 1-0 on Friday, an injury time penalty save by Leo Kokubo securing the trophy for Go Oiwa's side. Substitute Fuki Yamada gave the Japanese the lead when he stroked his shot into the bottom corner of the Uzbek goal in the 91st minute, but a handball by Hiroki Sekine gifted Uzbekistan an opportunity to take the game into extra time.

Kokubo, however, dived to his right to keep out Umarali Rakhmanaliev's spot kick and earn the Japanese their second under 23 title since 2016. Japan and Uzbekistan went into the final at Doha's Jassim bin Hamad Stadium having already claimed two of Asia's three berths at the Olympics in Paris in the summer, with the tournament serving as the continent's final eliminator for the Games.

Iraq took the third place on Thursday with an extra-time win over Indonesia, who will play Guinea on May 9 in a playoff for the last remaining spot at the finals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months before diagnosis -paper; Novo Nordisk trims price for blockbuster obesity drug as competition heats up and more

Health News Roundup: Bird flu likely circulated in US cows for four months b...

 Global
2
HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Pervasive Wireless Mobility as-a-Service'

HCLTech and Cisco Team Up to Offer Enhanced Wireless Connectivity with 'Perv...

 India
3
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wild week

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks surge on tech boost; yen extends gains to cap wi...

 Global
4
Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

Air France, Lufthansa Group airlines part of EU greenwashing probe

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024