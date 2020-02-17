Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan

  • PTI
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 20:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 20:03 IST
Two more Indians test positive for coronavirus on cruise ship off Japan
Cruise ship Diamond Princess Image Credit: ANI

Two more Indians on board a quarantined cruise ship off Japan have been tested positive for the novel coronavirus, taking the number Indian nationals infected with the virus on the vessel to six, according to an official statement on Monday. The Indian Embassy here said in a statement that 99 new positive cases on-board Diamond Princess have been confirmed on February 17, bringing the total number to 454.

"This included 2 Indian crew members who have been transferred to medical facilities for necessary treatment and quarantine. The number of Indian nationals who have tested positive for COVID-19 now stands at six," it said. "The four Indian crew members who earlier tested positive continue to receive treatment. Their health conditions are stable and responding well to the treatment," it added.

The embassy said it is coordinating with the Japanese government and ship management company for the health and welfare of all Indian nationals on board. "The embassy is in constant touch with onboard Indian nationals who are successfully braving out the situation and understand public health safety in such situations," the statement said.

A total of 138 Indians, including 132 crew and 6 passengers, were among the 3,711 people on board the ship that arrived at the Japanese coast earlier this month. The ship was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the COVID-19 on the ship.

The Embassy said it was making efforts for early de-boarding of all the Indians from the ship after the end of the quarantine period and was in discussions with the Japanese government and the ship management company for the disembarkation modalities and welfare of Indians. The US on Monday evacuated its 340 nationals from the ship.

The US embassy in Japan confirmed two jets took off from Japan with its citizens evacuated from the ship and those on board were expected to undergo a further 14-day quarantine period on US soil. The US state department later said that 14 of the evacuees received had the virus, the report said.

China, where the virus outbreak occurred, is grappling to contain the deadly disease as the death toll climbed to 1,770 after 105 more people died, mostly in the worst-hit Hubei province, officials said on Monday. Of the new deaths, 100 were from Hubei, three in Henan, and two in Guangdong.

The coronavirus outbreak originated in central China's Hubei province in December last year and has spread to several countries, including India. Many countries have banned arrivals from China while major airlines have suspended flights to the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

EU to make getting funds conditional on respecting democracy - draft

The 27 national leaders of the European Union will make access to funding in the EUs budget for 2021-27 conditional on respecting the rule of law, according to a draft joint decision prepared for their summit in Brussels on Thursday. A gene...

Soccer-Villa's Grealish continues to make his case for an England call-up

Aston Villas Jack Grealish has found out the hard way the consequences of being man-marked in the Premier League but despite the special attention afforded to him by Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, he still put in a commanding performance. No ...

SC notes women Army officers' achievements like fighting Taliban, UN peace operation

Service in UN peacekeeping operations, fighting Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan and deployment in Syria, Lebanon, Ethiopia and Israel are some of the achievements of women Army officers which caught the attention of the Supreme Court for ...

Cong MLA raises question over own party govt's performance

Congress MLA and former captain of Indian hockey team Pargat Singh has questioned the performance of his partys government in Punjab, claiming that it hasfailed to meet its poll promises. Singh, who is a Congress legislator from Jalandhar C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020