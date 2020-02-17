Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nepal's former House Speaker acquitted of rape charges

A District court in Kathmandu on Monday acquitted former House Speaker of rape charges due to lack of evidence and reinstated his post of a lawmaker in Nepal's Parliament.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:26 IST
Nepal's former House Speaker acquitted of rape charges
Nepal's former House Speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara leaving the court. Image Credit: ANI

A District court in Kathmandu on Monday acquitted former House Speaker of rape charges due to lack of evidence and reinstated his post of a lawmaker in Nepal's Parliament. Krishna Bahadur Mahara, 61, landed into a controversy after a female staff working in Parliament Secretariat accused him of attempting to rape her in a rented apartment in Tinkune, Kathmandu, after being intoxicated in September.

The female employee had filed a First Information Report (FIR) on October 4, 2019, while the police arrested Mahara and registered a case against him on October 6. On December 20, the Patan High Court in Lalitpur had directed a lower court to conclude the case within a month upholding Mahara's detention in relation to the attempt-to-rape.

Earlier, a division bench of Chief Judge Nahakul Subedi and Judge Tek Narayan Kunwar had denied bail for rape convict on November 4, 2019, stating lack of grounds to avail it. The bench instead directed the trial court to issue the verdict over the case within a month. Mahara on November 23 had moved the high court challenging the decision of District Court's that denied him bail.

Kathmandu District Court on Monday, however, acquitted Mahara on the grounds of insufficient evidence to prove the charge levelled against him and decided to release him from detention. The verdict was pronounced by single bench of Justice Amar Raj Poudel on Monday afternoon which was postponed by a day owing to lack of time on Sunday.

He was released today itself after staying in custody for over 100 days, a large portion of which he spent in Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

CM Khattar holds pre-budget meeting with MLAs

Days before presenting his maiden budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday had a pre-budget meeting with MLAs and sought their suggestions on various subjects, including agriculture and education, to incorporate them in ...

Coronavirus has infected more than 71,000 people globally

A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 71,000 people globally. The World Health Organisation has named the illness COVID-19, referring to its origin late last year and the coronavirus that causes it. The latest figures ...

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed J&K Delimitation Commission.

CEC Sunil Arora names fellow commissioner Sushil Chandra as his nominee for proposed JK Delimitation Commission....

Badal discusses investment opportunities with UAE

Food Processing Industries Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday met her UAE counterpart Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muhairi and discussed about investment opportunities in the food sector. Badal met UAEs Minister of State for Foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020