Jaishankar, EU Trade commissioner discuss prospects for India-EU economic cooperation
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan in Belgium's capital city of Brussels and discussed prospects for India-EU economic cooperation.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan in Belgium's capital city of Brussels and discussed prospects for India-EU economic cooperation. Prior to this, the minister held talks with European Council President Charles Michel, Executive Vice-President for the European Green Deal Frans Timmermans, and EU Commissioner for International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen.
"A very engaging conversation with Executive VP for Green Deal @EU_Commission @TimmermansEU. Exchanged experiences on sustainability, climate change, environment, and innovation," Jaishankar tweeted. "It was a privilege to meet President @EUCouncil @CharlesMichel. Appreciated his vision for the EU and for EU-India relations. Confident that his leadership can translate that into substantive outcomes," a prior tweet read.
Jaishnkar is in Brussels, the de facto capital of the European Union, which hosts a number of principal EU institutions, including its administrative-legislative, executive-political, and legislative branches.
