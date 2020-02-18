Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cambodia PM defends ship docking despite virus diagnosis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sihanoukville
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 12:57 IST
Cambodia PM defends ship docking despite virus diagnosis

Sihanoukville, Feb 18 (AFP) Cambodia's strongman premier defended on Tuesday his decision to allow a US cruise ship to dock despite at least one passenger later being diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus, while authorities scrambled to track down hundreds that came in contact with her. The Westerdam was turned away by several Asian ports before Cambodia agreed last week to allow its more than 2,000 passengers and crew to disembark.

But jubilation dimmed over the weekend when an 83-year-old American woman was stopped at a Malaysian airport and diagnosed with the virus that originated from China and has now killed over 1,800 people. By the time she was diagnosed, scores of fellow passengers had moved through different countries -- including Singapore and Thailand.

Four are currently being monitored in Bangkok. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen remained defiant Tuesday.

"Some people say it brings the virus to Cambodia, but Cambodia has not had the disease (among its people)," he said in a speech. Cruise operator Holland America said tests for 406 passengers now at a Phnom Penh hotel were negative, and they could continue their journeys home.

For those who've made it to the United States, local health departments -- working with the US Centers for Disease Control -- are following up with passengers who might have had contact with the infected American, it added. Three hundred passengers in Phnom Penh would fly to Dubai, Hun Sen said, while 100 others would take a chartered flight to Japan.

Authorities are also arranging another flight for passengers remaining in Sihanoukville -- the southern coast where the Westerdam is docked -- though Hun Sen did not say where that was headed. The bombastic premier had greeted disembarking passengers on Friday with embraces and flowers.

As countries in the region scrambled Monday to restrict access to Westerdam's passengers, those in Phnom Penh were taken on a tour of the capital under the glare of state-aligned media. Almost a thousand people remain onboard the Westerdam, barred from leaving until they have been tested.

Passenger Lorraine Oliveira told AFP she is apprehensive about the results. "I'm worried what the outcome will be if anyone on board tests positive -- what will happen to us then?" she said.

Cambodia only has one confirmed case of the virus -- a Chinese tourist who has since recovered. The country, a staunch ally of Beijing, received billions of dollars in soft loans and investment from China, and Hun Sen travelled there earlier this month in a show of solidarity. (AFP) AMS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

TDP condemns AP govt's decision to downgrade security cover of Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party TDP on Tuesday strongly condemned the Andhra Pradesh governments decision to downgrade the security cover provided to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and demanded it be restored to the original level. Naidu has been...

Coronavirus slows China's Belt and Road push

When President Xi Jinping made his first state visit this year to Myanmar and signed new infrastructure contracts, there was no indication of the obstacle about to trip up Chinas plan for railways, ports and highways around the world the co...

Cricket-No more Saturday double-headers, IPL begins on March 29

Defending Indian Premier League IPL champions Mumbai Indians will host three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the first match of this years edition on March 29, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Tuesday. The IPL will run six days lon...

Preacher Indurikar Maharaj apologises for remarks

Marathi kirtankar preacher Nivrutti Maharaj Indurikar on Tuesday tendered anapology over his remarks on the timing of intercourse and gender of child, seeking to end a controversy on the issue.His apology came after state minister Bachchu K...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020