World Bank & GOGLA unveil Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020, introduce new report

The commencement of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 takes place in Kenya's capital city, Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta will be attending the inaugural session.

The Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020 has been launched on the sidelines of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. This report is produced by The World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA) and Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) in collaboration with Vivid Economics and Open Capital Advisors.

The World Bank Group and GOGLA's report (titled Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020) reveals that the off-grid solar industry has grown into a USD 1.75 billion annual market, providing lighting and other energy services to 420 million users and remains on a solid growth curve.

Stay glued to this Live Discourse to get the latest updates directly from the ongoing event in Nairobi.

