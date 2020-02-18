Left Menu
World Bank & GOGLA unveil Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020, introduce new report

The Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020 has been launched on the sidelines of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The commencement of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020 takes place in Kenya's capital city, Nairobi on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. The President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta will be attending the inaugural session.

The Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020 has been launched on the sidelines of Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020. This report is produced by The World Bank Group's Lighting Global Platform, Global Off-Grid Lighting Association (GOGLA) and Energy Sector Management Assistance Program (ESMAP) in collaboration with Vivid Economics and Open Capital Advisors.

The World Bank Group and GOGLA's report (titled Off-Grid Solar Market Trends Report 2020) reveals that the off-grid solar industry has grown into a USD 1.75 billion annual market, providing lighting and other energy services to 420 million users and remains on a solid growth curve.

Stay glued to this Live Discourse to get the latest updates directly from the ongoing event in Nairobi. Also, follow us at the LIVE DISCOURSE to get the constant updates on the ongoing event.

