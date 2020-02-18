Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Wikileaks founder Assange's health improving in prison -spokesman

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:50 IST
UPDATE 1-Wikileaks founder Assange's health improving in prison -spokesman
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is no longer being held in solitary confinement and his health is improving, his colleague and spokesman Kristinn Hrafnsson told reporters on Tuesday.

Assange, 48, is in prison in London, fighting an extradition request from the United States, where he faces 18 counts including conspiring to hack government computers and violating an espionage law. He could spend decades in prison if convicted. His supporters had expressed concern about the state of his health after he appeared confused during a court hearing in October, struggling to recall his age and name and saying he was unable to think properly.

"I saw him about 10 days ago. He has improved thanks to the pressure from his legal team, the general public, and amazingly, actually from other inmates in Belmarsh Prison to get him out of isolation," Hrafnsson told a news conference ahead of an extradition hearing that starts next week. The Australian-born Assange made global headlines in early 2010 when WikiLeaks published a classified U.S. military video showing a 2007 attack by Apache helicopters in Baghdad that killed a dozen people, including two Reuters news staff.

WikiLeaks later angered the United States by publishing caches of leaked military documents and diplomatic cables. Assange has consistently said that his legal travails were politically motivated, presenting himself as a champion of free speech who was being persecuted for exposing abuses of power. But his critics paint him as a dangerous figure complicit in Russian efforts to undermine the West.

He fled to the Ecuadorean embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition to Sweden, where he was wanted for questioning about allegations of sex crimes that have since been dropped. He spent seven years holed up in the embassy until Ecuador decided to stop giving him refuge. He was dragged out in May 2019. His father, John Shipton, said Assange's long confinement indoors had damaged his health.

"The ceaseless anxiety that Julian's been under for now 10 years has had a profoundly deleterious effect," he told BBC television on Tuesday. "I imagine that he will be really worried because being sent to the United States is a death sentence."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No change in Shiv Sena's stand on Nanar Refinery project, will keep opposing it, says Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday said that the partys stand on the Nanar refinery project has not changed and that it will keep opposing it. We have not changed our stand on the project and we will...

Study reveals early exposure to household cleaning products linked with asthma, wheezing in children

According to recent research, scientists have found that early exposure of babies to household cleaning products is associated with the development of childhood asthma and wheezing by the time they are three. The research was published in t...

UPDATE 1-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark Gezi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to acquit businessman Osman Kavala and eight other defendants over their alleged role in Gezi Park protests in 2013, in a case that had drawn strong criticism from Western allies and human rights groups. App...

If I am not angry with Shivraj, why would I be with Scindia: Kamalnath

Chief Minister Kamalnath on Tuesday insisted that there was no rift between him and party colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia. Speaking to reporters, he said I dont get angry with anyone. If I am not angry with Shivraj BJP leader and former CM t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020