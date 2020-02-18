UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday
The seaport in Libya's capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.
A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from the port area. A port source said a warehouse had been hit.
