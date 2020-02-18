Left Menu
UN has received conditions from eastern tribesmen for lifting oil blockade

  Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  18-02-2020
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 18:16 IST
The United Nations has received conditions from tribesmen allied to eastern forces to lift a blockade of eastern oil export ports, its Libya envoy said on Tuesday.

"The tribesmen have sent me their conditions but I have to say that these conditions are quite general and they will be dealt with in the economic tract," Ghassan Salame said, referring to U.N.-led talks to overcome economic divisions in Libya which have rival governments.

